The looser restrictions would benefit travellers coming to the UK from the US and EU

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK government will consider loosening travel restrictions for travellers from the EU and the US, Intel will change the way it names its most advanced technology and Japanese athletes are raking in the golds at the Tokyo Olympics. Plus, Ian Smith, the FT’s insurance correspondent, explains how pressure from the US Department of Justice caused the $30bn merger between Aon and Willis Towers Watson to collapse.





UK to consider relaxing travel restrictions from EU and US

https://www.ft.com/content/8f7b59c7-89b5-4ca5-a0a4-7f1355fab3e0?





Intel to drop names based on transistor size for advanced chip tech with west coast editor Richard Waters

https://www.ft.com/content/1afe75ed-7867-447d-abb8-6eea3598b029





Aon’s $30bn acquisition of Willis Towers Watson collapses, with insurance correspondent Ian Smith

https://www.ft.com/content/a6471af0-764d-49e7-87a0-dd2a2c110fd9





Tokyo Olympics Alternative medals table, with Asia business editor Leo Lewis

https://ig.ft.com/tokyo-olympics-alternative-medal-table/





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.