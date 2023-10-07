Fun fact: Frankel, the world-champion racehorse who retired in 2012 following an undefeated 14-race career, now lives at Banstead Manor. The stud is owned by Juddmonte, which breeds and trains some of the most successful horses in the world. Even funner fact: Frankel keeps pretty busy. This year alone, and at some considerable age now, he has “covered” 196 mares (and counting). Moreover, he’s expensive. Interested breeders must be prepared to pay around £275,000 for Frankel’s “time”.

Champion racehorse Frankel with Juddmonte head stallion man Jason Imeson © Tom Jamieson

Horse racing is the high point of silly money, where the stakes are massive and success upon the racetrack requires the perfect blend of fortune, form and fate. But if any organisation has found a foolproof formula for winning, Juddmonte might just be that place. It was founded in 1980 by Saudi Arabia’s late Prince Khalid Abdullah, and its distinctive silks have been associated with some of the greatest names in racing history. Juddmonte operates eight stud farms, of which Banstead Manor is probably the most successful. The company usually keeps its operations private, but this week we were granted a rare audience with Frankel and his stable mates. Frankel didn’t say much – hardly surprising, as he must be very tired. But his retinue of minders, managers and trainers offer a fascinating insight into the investment, skill and intuition required to breed a winning horse.

One of the sitting rooms in Carlo Clavarino’s Palazzo Spinola in Genoa © Stefan Giftthaler Cremeria Buonafede, a hole-in- the-wall with sublime coffee © Stefan Giftthaler

If you buy one thing this autumn, make sure it’s maritime in theme

Get thee to Genoa. Having read Maria Shollenbarger’s dispatch from this port city, I can hardly wait to see it for myself. Seemingly overlooked (by tourists, at least), Genoa is a marvel of palazzi, architectural wonders and one sumptuous new hotel. As it’s soon to be the beneficiary of a high-speed train link (in 2026) that will connect the city more closely to Milan, the time may be fast approaching when Genoa’s star will regain its shine. Book now, would be my advice, and get in before the crowds – but not before consulting Maria’s guide to a place that tends to hide its dazzle behind myriad façades.

Limamu Mbaye wears this autumn’s maritime-inspired menswear © Casper Kofi

Lastly, if you buy one thing this autumn, make sure it’s maritime in theme. Just as Studio Nicholson is fond of all things navy, this week’s menswear cover story borrows the Guernseys, stripes and sou’westers of the sailor wardrobe and makes them fashionable again. Why are these clothes so seductive? I would argue it’s something to do with the deep blue, those sharp geometric edges and that hornpipe trouser silhouette. It’s a uniform that combines utility with jaunty extras: plus there’s the assurance that a perfect pea coat will never go out of style.

