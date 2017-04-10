US pledges to confront nations over ‘crimes against innocents’

Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, vowed to confront any nation committing crimes against civilians, as G7 foreign ministers gathered in Italy to discuss the Syrian crisis in the wake of last week’s US air strike on the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

“This place will be an inspiration for our action,” Mr Tillerson said on Monday in a Tuscan village where troops of Nazi Germany massacred more than 500 civilians during the second world war. “We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world,” he said.

Mr Tillerson’s promise came after Donald Trump, the US president, embarked on military action in the Middle East in response to Mr Assad’s use of chemical weapons, marking a dramatic foreign policy U-turn from the non-interventionism of his campaign.

The US air strike also put Washington on a collision course with President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, which has been supporting Mr Assad in the civil war.

Mr Tillerson is due to visit Moscow this week.

The Syrian crisis is expected to take centre stage at the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the walled Tuscan city of Lucca on Monday and Tuesday. Italian officials have asked Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Jordan to join the group on Tuesday.

The US wants Russia to drop its support for Mr Assad — which Mr Tillerson, speaking on ABC News at the weekend, described as a “murderous regime” — and will be looking for support in efforts to pursue regime change.

Senior EU diplomats also want Moscow to ratchet up the pressure on Mr Assad, leading to a political transition, but are also emphasising the need for a revival of stalled UN peace talks in Geneva.

“We are asking Russia to wield all of their influence on Assad so that he enacts this transition as soon as possible, so there can be regular elections,” Angelino Alfano, the Italian foreign minister who is hosting the meeting, told the Financial Times. “The only place to restart is from the UN,” he added.

While there seemed to be convergence on Syria policy between the US and the EU, there was more uncertainty over Libya.

Italy has been looking for unambiguous support for the fragile UN-backed government in Tripoli, led by Fayez al-Sarraj, but there have been growing concerns about Russian interventionism in the country in support of anti-islamist general Khalifa Haftar, who controls the eastern part of the country.

Under Mr Trump, the US has not developed a clear policy on Libya, raising worries in Rome that it might be sympathetic to Mr Haftar.