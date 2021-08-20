All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which South American country celebrates its independence day on September 18?

In the equation for Ohm’s Law, V = IR, what is I?

© Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Which celebrated recording studio is in Sheffield, Alabama?

What is the world’s biggest ethnic group without a country?

Who is the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions?

Which UK national newspaper first appeared on February 26 2012?

Who played Don Draper in the TV series Mad Men?

What is defined in Euclidean geometry as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to the diameter?

During the Northern Ireland Troubles, in which prison were the H-blocks?