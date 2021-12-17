Episode 59
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include Hyundai Motor Co, Hong Kong politics, HSBC Holdings PLC and data protection
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Hyundai overhauls management in electric vehicle push
KPMG among businesses backing Hong Kong’s ‘patriots’ election
HSBC hit with £64m fine for failures on anti-money laundering
Palantir to reshore all UK data processing from US before regulatory ‘tsunami’ hits
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published