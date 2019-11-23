Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The second week saw Labour propose sweeping tax and spend changes, the Liberal Democrats struggle to make an impact and the inconclusive first TV leadership debate. We discuss whether the sums made public so far add up and look ahead to the Conservatives' manifesto, too. Plus, we hear what the voting public is saying in marginal seats around the country. Presented by Miranda Green, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, Sebastian Payne and Chris Giles. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Eoin McSweeney





