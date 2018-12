Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wall Street recovers after an ugly start to trading on Monday, what is at stake for Theresa May and Brexit after the UK prime minister postpones a key parliamentary vote and KPMG discloses how many UK partners have left after bullying and sexual harassment. Plus, the FT's Harriet Agnew takes us to France, where President Emmanuel Macron responds to weeks of protests against his leadership.