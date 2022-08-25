If your idea of an Aman Resort is a string of pavilions along a tropical beach or surrounded by jungle, probably somewhere in Asia, think again.

The first such hideaway, Amanpuri, opened in 1988 on a wooded promontory on the Thai island of Phuket, quickly establishing the brand as the ne plus ultra of sublime minimalist retreats, remote places where discretion was all, there were no logos and nothing ever needed to be signed for.

By 2014, when the company was acquired for $358mn by its present chairman and CEO, Vladislav Doronin, there were 26 hotels, and it was poised to make its urban debut in Tokyo. The model, however, remained broadly intact, even if eyebrows were raised when it opened alongside a golf course at Playa Grande in the Dominican Republic.

However “Aman’s newest island destination” — as it is calling Aman New York, the 34th property in the group — marks a step change, and not just because you can now buy Aman-branded baseball caps and all sorts of other A-emblazoned merchandise on site.

A couple of blocks south of Central Park, the hotel opened on August 11, occupying floors seven to 14 of the 30-storey Crown Building, a 1921 landmark at 730 Fifth Avenue. Doronin, born in the Soviet Union but now a Swedish citizen, has spent $1.45bn restoring and converting the building into an 83-suite hotel and, above it, 22 residences, most of which have been sold. Last month, the 20th-floor condo went for $74.34mn.

It is not difficult to see why Doronin, who made a fortune in property as founder of the US-headquartered OKO Group, has called this “the hardest and most expensive” project he has ever undertaken. Nor is it hard to see where the money has been spent. It took almost 40kg of 23-carat gold leaf to bring the reliefs on its façades back to their Beaux-Arts best. And the interiors are no less splendid in their extravagant use of marble and basalt (polished and matt), bronze and blackened steel. Even the parquet and tiled floors, which glitter with subtle brass inlay, are works of art.

A wallpaper detail at Aman New York The hotel spa and wellness centre is spread over three floors © Robert Rieger

It was also a challenging build. “We were extremely restricted by the fact that we were using an existing structure,” architect Jean-Michel Gathy told me earlier this year. “It was designed for offices” and — like the windows — the lifts and staircases could not be moved.

Belgian-born Gathy has been designing Amans since the early 1990s (this is his ninth and there are four more on his drawing board), and he has form when it comes to turning heritage buildings into 21st-century hotels. It was Gathy who transformed the Qing-dynasty guest quarters of Beijing’s Summer Palace into an Aman, its glorious interiors evocative of those in the Forbidden City; he who turned a 15th-century fortified island fishing village off the coast of Montenegro into Aman Sveti Stefan; and recast the monumental late-renaissance Palazzo Papadopoli as Aman Venice.

Gathy is also the designer who, perhaps more than anyone, has come to define what we expect from a top-flight 21st-century resort. His practice, Kuala Lumpur-based Denniston, works for almost all of Aman’s competitors. And it’s fair to say it was he who set the trends for reflecting pools, for firelight, for immense, dramatically lit bathrooms with freestanding furniture and huge oval baths, all of which you will find here. Indeed, this hotel’s iteration of what he likes to call the “naughty bathroom” doesn’t even have walls. Rather it is separated from the sleeping area by narrow, lit-from-within screens that pivot according to the bather’s desire for privacy.

A bathroom featuring adjustable screens that open to the bedroom © Robert Rieger

It was 28C outside on the August morning I arrived, yet the flames of the gas fire were blazing in my ninth-floor room when I was shown into it. The underfloor heating in the bathroom was on too. And to temper their effect, the air-conditioning was frigid. I expressed concern. “Oh, gas is much cheaper here than in Europe,” replied the staffer who was showing me how things worked, as though that made it OK. There are almost 200 such fireplaces throughout the hotel, she added, while explaining how to turn it off from the touch screen by the bedside, which enables you to do everything from operating the blinds (blackout and sheer) to ordering room service and downloading that day’s FT.

$3,567 Nightly cost of the cheapest room at Aman New York (not including breakfast)

On the wall opposite the enormous bed was a serene mural of trees in the mist, an ink-jet-on-washi-paper blow-up of a six-panel folding screen by the 16th-century Japanese artist Hasegawa Tōhaku, the original of which can be found in the Tokyo National Museum — incongruous, somehow, especially as the Museum of Modern Art was originally located in this very building and operated here from 1929-32.

Against the mural was a shallow built-in desk — a fellow guest suggested that actually the best place for video calls is at the dressing-table in the bathroom — and a floor-standing cabinet out of which a television rises. In one corner stood a pedestal table and two armchairs; in another a buttoned day-bed. There was copious wardrobe space plus, at the foot of the bed, an ottoman whose buttery leather upholstery matched the bedhead. Otherwise, the palette ran from buff to umber, all in immaculate taste, and miraculously quiet too.

Views from the Crown Building across Central Park © Robert Rieger A corner suite at the hotel © Robert Rieger

The shock is the price. Classified as a Premier Suite with a generous footprint of 815 sq ft (76 sq metres) and view across West 57th Street into Bergdorf Goodman, it costs a staggering $4,600 per night, including tax but excluding breakfast (which if pre-booked with the room adds $114.75 per person). The cheapest rate for a double room is officially $3,567 — comfortably the highest in the city — though you might occasionally find slightly lower prices online, last-minute or for particularly quiet nights. But unless square footage is your fetish, I’m not sure what all the space is for because the prominence and size of the beds mean that these suites don’t readily double as living rooms and won’t work for meetings or entertaining. For that you’ll need a corner suite, which starts at more than $15,000, payable on booking.

For those of sufficient means, however, there is much to enjoy. There are two dining options. Arva is dedicated to “the shared enjoyment of uncomplicated flavours” and serves essentially Italian dishes and salads made from ingredients that are sourced where possible within the state. Then there’s Nama, a beautifully designed Japanese restaurant with an omakase counter hewn from a single slab of fragrant hinoki wood. It wasn’t yet open, but based on the bento breakfast they made me one morning, nine exquisite dishes presented on red-and-gold lacquer and washed down with nutty buckwheat tea, it will be very good indeed.

The hotel exterior, showing some of the reliefs embellished with gold leaf © Robert Rieger

A table at the Arva restaurant, on the 14th-floor roof terrace at Aman New York © Robert Rieger

Both restaurants and the double-height bar open on to what is perhaps the hotel’s greatest asset: a huge, luxuriantly planted L-shaped outdoor terrace, where water features — some encircling further flaming gas jets — mask the sound of the traffic 14 floors below. Perforated bronze panels inspired by Moroccan moucharabieh screens enable guests to look out but prevent anyone seeing in from neighbouring towers. A retractable glass roof and underfloor heating mean that the space can be used in winter.

To reinforce the idea that Aman2.0 is as much about a scene as seclusion, there’s also a basement jazz club, its speakeasy vibe enhanced by the fact that it’s accessible from the street through the service entrance and from within the hotel via a circuitous route through the kitchens. The act I saw was an accomplished trumpeter (and Lady Gaga collaborator) called Brian Newman, who has a pleasant singing voice, a repertoire of standards and improbably immobile hair. But although the acoustic, I was assured, is as good as the one at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall, on a Wednesday in August the atmosphere felt just a little too cool and a far cry from the theatre of the Café Carlyle.

I did love the spa, though, which ranges across three floors and includes a 20-metre pool (surrounded by more fireplaces); two “spa houses” that can be hired by the day, one with a private hammam, the other a banya, as well as their own double treatment rooms and terraces with hot and cold plunge pools. The remarkable gym runs to a cryotherapy chamber for those who want to expose themselves to temperatures of minus 110C; a VacuTherm stepper and treadmill that beam infra-red at you as you exercise; Theragun massage aids and rollers for further infra-red therapy; and changing room showers that can be programmed to swathe you in “polar mist”, a simulated Atlantic storm or a Caribbean one complete with lightning effects.

If health and wellbeing are one half of its offer, the other is use of a two-storey drinking club, accessed by a secret door

Book an assessment, and they’ll deploy a range of high-tech diagnostic tools — a Scanme for “full-body optimisation analysis”, another that measures “bioelectrical impedance” and a Nutrisense to monitor glucose levels. They’ll even organise blood work and all manner of shots and infusions. I said no to all this, but yes to its signature spa treatment, an exfoliation and blissful massage that involved a lot of rolling and shaking and left me energised and visibly refreshed. Out of curiosity and in the hope that it might aid sleep, I also accepted the offer of a session with the hotel’s acupuncturist David Melladew, who doubles as the spa’s agreeably down-to-earth wellness manager. I am broadly a spa sceptic, but it certainly helped, and I was amused by his recommendation that I should eat more fatty red meat and fewer raw vegetables.

The exterior of the 1921 building © Robert Rieger Some of the hotel’s chefs at work © Robert Rieger

Sadly for the rest of us, the spa is open only to hotel guests and members of Aman’s new by-invitation-only club, for which the joining fee is an astonishing $200,000 plus a further $15,000 a year, on top of which the cost of treatments, rooms and meals must be paid for, with only a modest discount. For if health and wellbeing are one half of its offer, the other, in contrast, is use of a two-floor drinking club, accessed by a secret door located behind the greeter who supervises admission to the hotel bar.

The club also features a humidor where, for $3,000 a year, members may store cigars, though the hotel hasn’t a licence to sell them. And for a guaranteed spend of at least $5,000 on spirits, they’ll also give you a glass-fronted locker to store bottles in. There will be a wine programme too, overseen by the Arkansas-born master sommelier Laura Williamson, but for the moment details are scant.

Its manager would not divulge numbers — neither how many have joined, nor how many they’re hoping to recruit. But with a greater concentration of billionaires than any other city, New York is the obvious place to float such a proposition. If it takes flight, then Aman Clubs will open alongside forthcoming hotels in Miami and Bangkok. For Doronin sees Aman’s future as an urban brand as much as a resort one, with Beverly Hills and then perhaps Paris and London in its sights, assuming that appropriate sites can be found.

As to New York, even in August the signs were that there are punters able and willing to pay its vertiginous prices. The 14th-floor bar and restaurant — where only guests, club members and condo residents can get tables — already felt busy with masters of the universe talking loudly about money and market skittishness. As Jean-Michel Gathy told me, “When you have made it in life, the only things you really want are knowledge and comfort. I think what we have done is fantastic, very sexy: a perfect marriage between New York energy and Aman DNA.” And I’d say I agree.

Claire Wrathall was a guest of Aman New York. Doubles cost from $3,567, not including breakfast

