Kohl’s sales woes continue despite Under Armour tie-up

A bet on athleisure did little to reverse the ongoing sales decline at Kohl’s during the first quarter.

The discount department store on Thursday reported its fifth straight quarter of like-for-like sales drop despite a much lauded tie-up with Under Armour to sell the athletic apparel’s products in its 1,160 stores.

For the three months to end of April, comparable sales growth – a key industry metric that compares year-on-year sales at stores open at least 12 months – fell 2.7 per cent, a much steeper fall than the 0.6 per cent dip that the market was expecting.

Revenue, which fell 3.2 per cent to $3.84bn, also fell short of analyst estimate of $3.9bn.

Like its peers, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s has struggled with a confluence of headwinds that have hit the US retail sector in recent years. Department stores in particular have been hard hit by declining mall traffic, the quickening rise of online shopping and changing consumer shopping habits that value experience — such as dining and travelling — over buying “stuff”.

In response, Kohl’s has sought to reposition its stores in smaller, off-mall locations. It also launched a turnaround plan in 2014, called the Greatness Agenda, to focus on more exclusive offerings that would set itself apart from department store rivals.

As part of this plan, the company struck a deal with Under Armour and started selling the group’s apparel, accessories and footwear at its stores and online in March. Company representatives have called it the biggest brand launch — in terms of product — in Kohl’s history and the campaign is aimed at attracting younger shoppers who tend to shun department stores.

Kohl’s did not provide an update on how sales of Under Armour products have fared since the launch. In a statement chief executive Kevin Mansell said: “We are encouraged by the significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period, after a weak February start to the first quarter.”

Net income for the period surged to $66m, from the $17m reported last year. The gains were largely due to results last year being held back by a series of impairments and one off costs.

Excluding these, adjusted net earnings rose 14 per cent to 39 cents per diluted share, ahead of expectations for 29 cents a share.