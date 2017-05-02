US business leaders warn on impact of immigration restrictions

US business leaders have warned of the damage tighter immigration rules could do to the economy while also welcoming President Trump’s moves towards deregulation and tax cuts.

Speaking at the annual Milken conference of financiers, business leaders and politicians in Los Angeles, Ken Griffin, chief executive of the hedge fund Citadel, said he was “terrified” at the prospect of the new administration restricting highly skilled immigration.

“Our entire country is built on the ethics and ideas of immigrants,” he said, adding that many senior partners at Citadel were not born in the US. “What makes America great is we go round the world for innovation.”

John Chambers, executive chairman at Cisco, the networking equipment maker, said it was “insanity” that graduate students did not receive a green card stapled to their diploma. “We ought to find a way to make it happen,” he said.

Devin Wenig, chief executive of Ebay, said there were parts of the economy where technology companies were unable to find people with the right skills at the moment.

“Why don’t we have mandatory K-12 computer science education for every student in the United States?” Mr Wenig asked.

“Because John [Chambers] and I don’t wake up every morning saying, ‘We want to hire a foreign worker’. We wake up in the morning and say, ‘I need someone who can program a mobile application. I need somebody that understands advanced data skills’. And we get those jobs wherever we can get them.”

The concerns stem from President Trump’s criticism of the H1-B visa programme which enables US employers to hire talented migrants. But on the sidelines of the Milken conference, several asset management executives told the FT that while they oppose any new immigration restrictions, they still view any possible rules as hypothetical.

The warnings over immigration were the exception at the gathering, where there was a warm reception from business leaders towards the administration’s more business-friendly proposals.

Several US cabinet members including Steven Mnuchin, Treasury secretary, Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary, and Elaine Chao, transport secretary, spoke at the elite conference about deregulation in the financial industry, tax cuts for corporations and investment in infrastructure.

Mr Mnuchin said immigration was a “complicated issue” but the administration was not rejecting legal immigration completely. “The fundamental issue is if we have laws in the country, we have to enforce the laws and if people don’t like the laws we should change the laws,” he said.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan, was one of many business leaders to praise the new administration’s plans, saying the agenda was “spot on” and that Mr Trump was listening to them. “It has been shown corporate tax rates enhance growth and increase wages,” he said. “I don’t care if they change the top tax rate on someone like me, that doesn’t interest me at all.”

But Mr Dimon said there was a “legitimate anger” in the country that all leaders had to take responsibility because of “stupidity” in public policy that has led to “some serious issues, stagnant growth, stagnant middle class incomes”.

“We’re leaving a lot of people behind,” he said, which “creates meanness when it comes to immigration.”

He added: “Collectively, we are to blame as leaders.”