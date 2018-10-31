As ecommerce grows, Smurfit Kappa’s boxes are delivering the goods. So too — assisted by shifts in the recycling industry — are the Irish company’s bosses. Europe’s biggest cardboard packaging maker has reported a 7 per cent jump in third-quarter underlying revenue. Muscular operational gearing meant pre-exceptional ebitda rose 27 per cent to €1.13bn.

Just as well. Some investors were angered this summer when Smurfit dismissed a bid from International Paper. Given the recent dip in the US group’s share price, the offer would be worth about €36 per share right now. That is still a 20 per cent premium to Smurfit’s Dublin-listed stock.

The board was right to send IP packing. Three important factors are working in favour of an independent Smurfit. First, ecommerce packaging may make up only about 10 per cent of its sales, but the segment is growing by about the same amount each year.

Second is sustainability. Smurfit makes hardly any of the plastic containers whose debris choke the oceans. The UK government’s vow this week to introduce a plastic tax exemplifies the trend towards paper-based recyclables.

Third, China’s decision to stop processing much of the world’s waste has trimmed the cost of cardboard for recycling. Those lower input prices helped Smurfit bolster ebitda margins by 290 basis points to 16.9 per cent.

Smurfit’s cautious approach to expansion in a globally fragmented sector is commendable. The latest bolt-on acquisition, the €133m purchase of a Serbian packaging business, combines local contacts with Smurfit’s heft. A big global footprint can mean dipping your toes into choppy waters, however. Caracas has seized Smurfit’s Venezuela operation, triggering a €66m writedown.

Smurfit’s margins nudged higher in the US, but there are fears that overcapacity there may hit Europe by 2020. Such snags are more than amply reflected in a 30 per cent share price discount to a global basket of peers. That’s a gap too big to be filled with bubble wrap.