This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs The arts, Human sciences

Relevant BQ Foundations

Key terms and ideas Controversy, Cancel culture, Trend

Investigating Issues Interpreting art

Exhibition prompt IAP-14 (communities)

Click to read the article below, study the images and then answer the questions:

Balenciaga’s trashed trainers tap into fashion controversy

What makes items of fashion and design valuable (good design, expensive materials, quality of construction, etc)

Would the Paris sneakers shown in the picture match up to these ideas?

What does the article reveal about how we esteem and judge art?

Is fashion art — or just business?

How integral to art is the concept behind it?