IB TOK class: Balenciaga’s trashed trainers tap into fashion controversy
Specification:
IB DP TOK themes & AOKs The arts, Human sciences
Relevant BQ Foundations
Key terms and ideas Controversy, Cancel culture, Trend
Investigating Issues Interpreting art
Exhibition prompt IAP-14 (communities)
Click to read the article below, study the images and then answer the questions:
Balenciaga’s trashed trainers tap into fashion controversy
What makes items of fashion and design valuable (good design, expensive materials, quality of construction, etc)
Would the Paris sneakers shown in the picture match up to these ideas?
What does the article reveal about how we esteem and judge art?
Is fashion art — or just business?
How integral to art is the concept behind it?
Is it possible to make objective judgments about art and design — or is it just “a matter of taste”?
Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net
