Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK themes & AOKs The arts, Human sciences

Relevant BQ Foundations

Key terms and ideas Controversy, Cancel culture, Trend

Investigating Issues Interpreting art

Exhibition prompt IAP-14 (communities)

Click to read the article below, study the images and then answer the questions:

Balenciaga’s trashed trainers tap into fashion controversy

  • What makes items of fashion and design valuable (good design, expensive materials, quality of construction, etc)

  • Would the Paris sneakers shown in the picture match up to these ideas?

  • What does the article reveal about how we esteem and judge art?

  • Is fashion art — or just business?

  • How integral to art is the concept behind it?

  • Is it possible to make objective judgments about art and design — or is it just “a matter of taste”?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article