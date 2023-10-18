How will Egypt handle Gaza?
Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.
Alarm is mounting in Egypt that Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis will be thrust across its borders, Scotland’s first minister said the country would issue its own government bonds for the first time, and big US bank earnings have been better than expected.
Fear of Gaza exodus looms over Egypt
Scotland to issue bonds for the first time, says SNP’s Humza Yousaf
JPMorgan profits jump 35% on interest rate windfall
Citi profits edge higher despite worries over consumer finances
Goldman chief David Solomon calls time on high-profile DJ gigs
