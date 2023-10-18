Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Alarm is mounting in Egypt that Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis will be thrust across its borders, Scotland’s first minister said the country would issue its own government bonds for the first time, and big US bank earnings have been better than expected.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Fear of Gaza exodus looms over Egypt

Scotland to issue bonds for the first time, says SNP’s Humza Yousaf

BofA profits beat forecasts

JPMorgan profits jump 35% on interest rate windfall

Citi profits edge higher despite worries over consumer finances

Goldman chief David Solomon calls time on high-profile DJ gigs

