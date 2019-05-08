Joe Biden has been challenged to debate his Irish roots over a pint of Guinness by John Delaney, a former congressman running for president, after he claimed that he was the “only real Irishman” in the 2020 White House race.

“I’m sure there’s a civil way to figure this all out — maybe over a pint of Guinness in Rehoboth, @JoeBiden?” Mr Delaney tweeted, referring to a town in Mr Biden’s home state of Delaware.

The unorthodox challenge came after Mr Biden, a loquacious politician who loves to speak about his Irish family at length, was asked by a Financial Times reporter at a recent campaign event: “Mr Biden, can an Irishman get a question?”

Responding to a question about how he had changed from his previous two failed bids for the White House, Mr Biden said: “I haven’t. I’m still the same guy.”

As he was about to leave an event, he rolled down the window of his SUV and said with a grin: “The Irish guy? There’s only one real Irishman running for president and its me.”

He made the claim even though the White House race includes at least four other candidates with Irish ancestry: Mr Delaney, New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Mr Delaney, one of 21 Democrats running to be the presidential candidate, has three grandparents of Irish descent, including one who was almost refused entry when he came to the US because he had only one arm.

Mr Biden’s comment sparked less jocular responses on Twitter, particularly from supporters of Mr O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman whose full name is Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke.

“Beto has done nothing but praise Biden and this is what Biden says in return,” wrote one person using the handle #Beto2020.

Another called TxBlueBanshee suggested Mr Biden had made one of the gaffes that have punctuated his career. “Oh-why? I love Joe-but that mouth. There is no reason to dis the other candidates that have Irish ancestry. I mean, what a waste of breath.”

While Mr Biden has no trouble regaling listeners with long stories about his Irish family members, he appears equally comfortable connecting with other minority groups.

After being lightheartedly taken to task for joking about Greek food at an Irish embassy event, he defended himself by saying he was the most popular politician with Greek-American voters in Delaware: “Do you know what they call me? Joe Bidenopoulos.”

While Mr Biden touts his Irish roots and often visits the country’s embassy, Mr O’Rourke was not a fixture in the Irish-American community during his six years in Congress.

Speaking to the FT in Texas during his Senate campaign last year, Mr O’Rourke said he thought his family was from Sligo but added that he had never been to Ireland.

Asked in Iowa in March if he planned to celebrate St Patrick’s day with a pint, he said he would “delegate the pint drinking to a friend” before adding: “If in Ireland, you can count on me.”

Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphia congressman whose father emigrated from Ireland, said he welcomed the battle between the Irish-American presidential candidates.

“I like the idea of the Democratic primary coming down to which candidate is more Irish,” said Mr Boyle, who served with Mr Delaney and Mr O’Rourke but supports Mr Biden. “I’m happy to buy all of the Democratic candidates a pint at the favourite Boyle family pub in Glencolmcille [in County Donegal].”

