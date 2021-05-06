The temporary suspension of vaccine patents could enrage pharma industry

Stocks of major vaccine makers were rattled on Wednesday after the US decided to support a plan to temporarily suspend the intellectual property rights for Covid-19 jabs, and India’s coronavirus crisis is hitting the international shipping industry. Plus, the FT’s leisure industries correspondent, Alice Hancock, talks about the European tourism industry’s hopes of emerging from the pandemic with a different kind of tourism.





