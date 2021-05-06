Print this page

Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The temporary suspension of vaccine patents could enrage pharma industry

Stocks of major vaccine makers were rattled on Wednesday after the US decided to support a plan to temporarily suspend the intellectual property rights for Covid-19 jabs, and India’s coronavirus crisis is hitting the international shipping industry. Plus, the FT’s leisure industries correspondent, Alice Hancock, talks about the European tourism industry’s hopes of emerging from the pandemic with a different kind of tourism. 


US backs plan to suspend Covid vaccine patents during pandemic

https://www.ft.com/content/eca86f43-7127-4213-948d-3cc8d652805e


India’s Covid surge rocks global shipping industry

https://www.ft.com/content/cf40d764-6ab6-4638-bea6-594cc3cd5d53?


Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation for $10bn losses

https://www.ft.com/content/8062ef53-790f-4470-99d5-265335a72334


Pandemic offers Europe’s tourism industry the chance of an upgrade

https://www.ft.com/content/5f3328f4-b12e-4e5b-8dd2-bacfb73d40a6?



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast