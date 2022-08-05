US new unemployment claims have reached a six-month high as the labour market cools, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.5 percentage points, and European banks are adjusting to higher interest rates.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US jobless claims hit six-month high as labour demand cools

Bank of England raises interest rates by 0.5 percentage points

Europe’s lenders prepare for life outside negative territory

