South Korea has raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level for the first time in more than a decade as it ramps up efforts to contain one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus outside of China.

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday asked health authorities to take “unprecedented, powerful” measures, saying that the outbreak had reached a “crucial watershed” and “the next few days will be a very important critical moment”.

The “red” alert will enable the government to close schools and mass gatherings. On Sunday, Seoul reported 256 new cases, bringing the total to 602 with five deaths, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the infected patients were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, known as a pseudo-Christian sect with 200,000 followers nationally. The fringe church in Daegu, the country’s fourth-largest city with 2.4m residents, has emerged as a hotbed of the virus.

South Korea on Friday imposed emergency measures on Daegu, which is located about 235km south-east of Seoul, asking residents to confine themselves to their homes in an effort to contain the outbreak.

Chip giant Samsung Electronics has temporarily shut down its smartphone plant in Gumi, an industrial city near Daegu, after a plant worker tested positive for the virus. Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin on Sunday said that there could be an increase in new cases as 1,276 out of the Shincheonji church’s 9,336 members in Daegu showed virus-related symptoms. The church issued a statement on Sunday, saying that its followers were the “biggest victims” of the outbreak and that they had been subjected to “groundless criticism and hatred”.

“Taking measures to temporarily shut down the Shincheonji facilities is not a suppression of religion but for the sake of the lives and safety of the residents and citizens,” Mr Moon said in an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The viral outbreak has prompted Israel and Bahrain to impose an entry ban on South Koreans. As a result, about 130 South Koreans on board a Korean Air flight were refused entry at Tel Aviv’s international airport on Saturday.

Seoul’s foreign ministry filed a complaint with the Israeli government to not take any “excessive, unreasonable measures” against South Korean nationals, according to state-run Yonhap News.

South Korea was last on red alert in 2009, during the H1N1 virus outbreak that resulted in 250 deaths in the country. The fast spread of the coronavirus and how the government handles it could become a factor in April’s legislative election.

Despite the city government’s ban on public gatherings in major downtown areas, an ultra-rightwing group held an anti-government rally in downtown Seoul on the weekend as the main opposition party blasted the government’s handling of the crisis.