‘Why me?’ ask women after Emmanuel Macron’s trumpet call

I suspect Facebook boss Sheryl Sandberg will be disappointed to know that women in the country of feminist Simone de Beauvoir choose not to lean in (or too few of them do.) The French presidential campaign has provided proof that even when given the opportunity to advance in a man’s world — in this instance politics — women do not go for it.

Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old independent presidential hopeful, wants women to stand in half the constituencies he believes En Marche!, his new party, can win in June’s elections for the National Assembly, which follow the presidential vote in May. The emphasis on winnable seats shows he is serious about wanting half of his party’s representatives in parliament to be women.

You may not agree with Mr Macron, with his programme or lack thereof, and you may think this is a public relations stunt. But this sort of initiative is unheard of here. And to encourage women to come forward, Mr Macron, who is polling in second place in the race and has a serious chance of becoming France’s next president, offers an online application open to all party members.

When the first applications came in, just 15 per cent were from women. Faced with missing his target, Mr Macron made an appeal on social media. “It’s a failure that makes me sad because we’re on track to be like the others, we’re on track to achieve the same result as we have today in the National Assembly,” the presidential hopeful said in a video. “Self-censorship,” Mr Macron reckoned, was the first thing holding women back. When he called a few women he had thought would apply, many asked: “Why me?”.

Men, he regretted, still took precedence over women when it came to career and ambition in France. He admitted that he was benefiting from this sexist tradition, pointing to his wife’s decision to put her teaching career on hold to help his presidential bid.

At home, French women still deal with nearly two-thirds of parental tasks, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies. “We must have this conversation at home, we must be able to revisit those patterns,” Mr Macron said, pleading for women to become candidates: “Think again, politics is not always for the others.”

The appeal was welcomed by many feminist organisations. A week later, during a rally in Lyon, Mr Macron once again urged women to bring down their mental barriers. “Women take power!” a man shouted. “We’ll still have to keep a few men,” Mr Macron replied with a smile.

The appeals lifted female applications slightly, by 5 percentage points — to match the proportion of women in both houses of parliament (25 per cent). Since then, 40 per cent of the applicants have been women, a campaign spokesperson said.

Annoyed and puzzled, I called a few female friends who are enthusiastic about Mr Macron. One, aged 50, who has been chief executive at several companies, said the appeal had convinced her to apply. Another, an executive at a large group and a mother-of-three, said she was thinking about it. A third, a fortysomething corporate executive, also a mother-of-three, said that work-wise, the timing was inconvenient. Another, a business school graduate, said she would be terrible at politics.

As a journalist, I notice that men seize their chances and grab attention whenever they can, while women seek refuge in the comfort of their area of expertise. So I have created a list of female experts — political analysts, economists, pollsters — to increase the number of female voices in my stories. Yet I have discovered, just as Mr Macron has, that boosting women’s involvement can be difficult and frustrating.

The women on my list are the first ones I contact but almost without fail it is men who beat them to the phone or to calling back.

I finally got through to a professor at Sciences Po, an expert on the far right National Front party, after leaving her several messages and calling her repeatedly. She informed me, abruptly, that: “I never call journalists back.” Well, I thought, that is a shame, because men almost always do.