This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Exchange rates

Turks chase missing billions in foreign exchange reserves

Explain what is meant by foreign exchange reserves.

Using a diagram, analyse how foreign exchange reserves can be used to prop up a currency.

‘Erdogan had effectively barred policymakers from raising rates to slow double-digit inflation, leaving them with few options to prevent the lira’s depreciation.’ Using a diagram, analyse how raising the interest rate could be used to prevent the lira’s depreciation.

‘It still tumbled 37 per cent against the dollar in the 18-month period until November 2020.’ Use demand and supply analysis to explain how the lira could have depreciated despite significant intervention in the foreign exchange market.

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College