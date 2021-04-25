This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Exchange rates
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Turks chase missing billions in foreign exchange reserves
Explain what is meant by foreign exchange reserves.
Using a diagram, analyse how foreign exchange reserves can be used to prop up a currency.
‘Erdogan had effectively barred policymakers from raising rates to slow double-digit inflation, leaving them with few options to prevent the lira’s depreciation.’ Using a diagram, analyse how raising the interest rate could be used to prevent the lira’s depreciation.
‘It still tumbled 37 per cent against the dollar in the 18-month period until November 2020.’ Use demand and supply analysis to explain how the lira could have depreciated despite significant intervention in the foreign exchange market.
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College
