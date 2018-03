Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Film special! We debate the Academy Awards, why they matter and who should win: Get Out, Call Me By Your Name or Lady Bird? And what does Three Billboards — its success and backlash — say about the current climate? Later, Griselda talks to Ekow Eshun about why Black Panther is a cultural turning point.