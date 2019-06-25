A former senior executive from Deutsche Bank has told a London court that he did not help manipulate the Euribor interest rate for the bank’s former star trader Christian Bittar or for other traders.

Andreas Hauschild, a former managing director at Deutsche and Commerzbank, is accused by the UK Serious Fraud Office of conspiracy to defraud in relation to manipulating the key benchmark Euribor interbank lending rate. He denies wrongdoing in the jury trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Mr Hauschild, who led a team of Euribor submitters at Deutsche’s headquarters in Frankfurt, is accused of conspiring with four traders who have already been convicted for conspiring to rig the rate. The four include Christian Bittar, a former Deutsche Bank trader. The SFO have claimed that Mr Hauschild or his team submitted Euribor rates that would be favourable to trading positions held by Mr Bittar or Deutsche during 2005 and 2006.

Mr Hauschild, starting the defence in his trial on Tuesday, repeatedly denied conspiring to rig the Euribor rate to help Mr Bittar and others.

He testified that some of the chat messages about setting Euribor rates between traders — including Mr Bittar — he had only seen for the first time before his trial started. At the time of one chat message in 2005 sent by Mr Bittar, Mr Hauschild was out of the country in Turkey on holiday with his family. A photograph of the family on holiday was passed around the jury.

Mr Hauschild was asked by his defence barrister Duncan Penny QC about messages sent to him by Mr Bittar in February 2006. “Were you going to enter an interest rate fix on his behalf?” asked Mr Penny. “No,” Mr Hauschild replied.

He also told the court that giving Euribor submitters instructions about favourable rates to set would “not be proper”.

The interbank rate fixing scandal has led to some of the biggest banks and interdealer brokers in the world paying about $9bn in penalties.

Euribor is the average interest rate at which European banks lend to one another and is based on daily submissions by 48 “panel banks”.

The trial continues.