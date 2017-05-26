Manchester mourns, Trump tours, and Corbyn campaigns — in pictures

Saturday May 20 First Minister and Scottish National party leader Nicola Sturgeon visits the Liberton Bowling Club in Edinburgh South as part of the party’s General Election campaign

© AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Saturday May 20 Teófimo López celebrates after knocking down Ronald Rivas during the second round of a lightweight boxing match in New York

© EPA/Saudi Press Agency

Sunday May 21 US President Donald Trump (right), US First Lady Melania Trump (second right), Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (centre) and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (left) open the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

© Remo Casilli/Reuters

Sunday May 21 Altar boys wait for Pope Francis outside the church of the Parish of San Pier Damiani at Casal Bernocchi on the southern outskirts of Rome, Italy

© Jack GUEZJACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Monday May 22 A member of the Israeli forces reads as he waits for the arrival of the US president and First Lady at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv

© Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Monday May 22 Demonstrators pretend to be ill during a theatrical performance at a protest against giant seeds company Monsanto in Buenos Aires, Argentina

© AFP/Getty Images

Monday May 22 Turkish Gendarmerie escort defendants Akin Ozturk (centre) and others involved in the attempted coup in July last year from prison, ahead of their trial in Ankara

© Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Monday May 22 UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott (right) during General Election campaigning in Hull

© Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Monday May 22 A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah

© Evan Vucci/AP

Monday May 22 US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem

© .Joel Goodman/LNP

Tuesday May 23 Police and other emergency services help the injured after a suicide bomber attacks Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena, UK. The explosion killed 22 people, including some children.

© Darren Staples/Reuters

Tuesday May 23 People rush out of the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester as it is evacuated

© Paulo Whitaker/Reuters

Tuesday May 23 A man paints masks during a protest by Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against political corruption scandals, in front of the National Congress in Brasília, Brazil

© Thibault Camus/AP

Tuesday May 23 Juliette Binoche, centre, laughs behind Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, and Nicole Kidman as actors and directors from former Cannes selections pose for photographers during the photo call for the 70th Anniversary of the international film festival, Cannes, southern France

© Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Wednesday May 24 Queen Elizabeth II (bottom right) and the Duke of Edinburgh (bottom left) during a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, UK to mark the Centenary of the Order of the British Empire.

© Evan Vucci/AP

Wednesday May 24 US President Donald Trump (second right), his daughter Ivanka Trump (left) and First Lady Melania Trump (second left) meet Pope Francis at the Vatican

© Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday May 24 Armed police guard a street in central Manchester, UK, following the terror attack at Manchester Arena

© Remo Casilli/Reuters

Thursday May 25 US First Lady Melania Trump visits young patients at the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital in Rome, Italy

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Thursday May 25 A model wears a futuristic design by Masters student Rhys McKenna, made from chainmail and Swarovski crystals, during a preview of the Edinburgh College of Art’s Front Row event at the National Museum of Scotland

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Thursday May 25 US President Donald Trump (right) and Donald Tusk, European Council president, take their seats before a meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

© Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

Thursday May 25 Government troops battle against Isis-allied militants, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in the southern Philippines

Thursday May 25 A combination photo shows US President Donald Trump (left) trying twice to let go of a handshake with Emmanuel Macron, French president, who holds tight, before a working lunch ahead of a Nato Summit in Brussels, Belgium

© Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

Friday May 26 Flowers, messages and tokens are left in tribute to the victims of the attack on Manchester Arena, in central Manchester