Renzi resigns, Apple takes the wheel, Tweeter-in-chief

It was a momentous weekend for European politics. In another blow to the European establishment, Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi suffered a heavy defeat in a referendum on his constitutional reforms and announced his intention to step down. The result has plunged Italy into political crisis and raises fears of banking system turmoil. The euro dropped to its lowest since March 2015 in Asian trading on Monday after Mr Renzi conceded defeat.

The string of populist victories across the EU and the US this year did hit a snag in Austria however, when the left won the presidency on Sunday. Voters rejected far-right Freedom party candidate Norbert Hofer in favour of Alexander Van der Bellen, a Green politician who ran as an independent. The result is a relief for Europe’s mainstream political leaders. (FT, Economist)

In the news

Tweeter-in-chief A diplomatic firestorm was kicked off at the weekend after president-elect Donald Trump’s phone call with Taiwan’s president — the first between a leader of Taiwan and a US president or president-elect in more than 30 years. A rattled Beijing initially played down the impact on relations — but Mr Trump had a late-night outburst on Twitter, using language that is difficult for China to ignore. Stay tuned. (FT)

‘A very expensive mistake!’ In a separate round of tweeting, Donald Trump stepped up his warnings that US companies will be punished for shifting production overseas. The president-elect said he would impose a punitive 35 per cent tariff on US companies that import products from their factories abroad. (FT)

John Key resigns New Zealand’s prime minister, citing family reasons and the need to make room for new political talent, said it felt like “the right time to go” and that he wanted to leave on his own terms ahead of next year’s general election. (FT)

Apple takes the wheel The tech group for the first time publicly acknowledged its plans to develop self-driving cars, with a letter that urges the US highways regulator to promote “fair competition” between newcomers to the automotive industry and traditional manufacturers. (FT)

Carl Icahn and the EPA One of the billionaire investor’s companies is facing hundreds of millions of dollars in costs to comply with an Environmental Protection Agency regulation. He has been a harsh critic of the EPA — and now he’s helping his friend Donald Trump pick its next leader. (WSJ)

Standing Rock victory The US Army has decided not to allow an oil pipeline to go under a reservoir on land it controls in North Dakota in a move praised by protesters. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe have been protesting against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access pipeline since April. The win is more of a temporary reprieve, writes the FT’s Ed Crooks. (BBC, FT)

It's a big day for

Brexit The Supreme Court is due to hear the government’s appeal against a ruling that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot trigger Article 50 to leave the EU without approval from MPs in one of the biggest constitutional cases for decades. All 11 justices at the UK’s highest court will hear four days of arguments starting with the government, which will say the earlier court was wrong to back claimants led by Gina Miller, co-founder of fund manager SCM, and hairdresser Deir Dos Santos. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

UBS chairman says markets are not ready for central bank shifts Axel Weber, former head of the Bundesbank, warned that investors are dangerously unprepared for a sharp rise in eurozone bond yields when US interest rates march higher and European quantitative easing ends. (FT)

Business since birth A deep dive into the Trump children, the president-elect’s closest advisers, and the myriad of tangled conflicts of interest that await the first family and the country. (NYT)

The last diplomat As Robin Raphel worked for the state department in Pakistan, her brand of traditional diplomacy ran into the new realities of covert surveillance. The collision turned her life upside down. (WSJ)

The weight of corporate debt After Donald Trump’s pledge to push for an aggressive fiscal stimulus of the US economy, recent blockbuster corporate debt sales suddenly look like hallmarks of a very different market environment. As investors and markets try to anticipate what a Trump presidency will mean, one early conclusion is that a dose of fiscal shock treatment will result in much higher interest rates and accelerating inflation. (FT)

A man on the verge of a nervous breakdown A long profile of Pedro Almodóvar, the Spanish director of raunchy, transgressive films. (New Yorker)

The best books of 2016 From Sebastian Mallaby’s The Man Who Knew to Paul Beatty’s Man Booker-winning The Sellout, from science to the arts to poetry, the FT names the best tomes of the year. (FT)

Video of the day

A look at the week ahead Seb Morton-Clark looks at the big stories in the coming week, including a meeting of Nato's foreign ministers following Donald Trump’s election victory, the health of Europe's tourism industry on the back of tour operator Tui's full-year results, and eurozone business data. (FT)