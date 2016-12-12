IMF denies it is trying to force more austerity in Greece

Senior International Monetary Fund officials have rejected claims that the organisation is seeking to impose more austerity on Greece, in a sign of tension over whether the fund will join the eurozone’s €86bn bailout of the country.

In a blog post published on Monday afternoon, Poul Thomsen, director of the IMF’s European department, and Maurice Obstfeld, the fund’s chief economist, say that their main worries are that Greece is pursuing policies that are “unfriendly to growth” and that country’s debt is “highly unsustainable”.

The post lays bare the gulf between eurozone and IMF visions of what the Greek bailout programme should look like. It also shows the level of frustration at the fund over what is sees as misrepresentation of its stance by leading eurozone policymakers.

Recent discussions have “spurred some misinformation about the role and views of the IMF”, the officials said. “We have not changed our view that Greece does not need more austerity at this time.”

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the president of the eurogroup of finance ministers, said last week that the IMF was looking for “serious structural reforms” before it would consider signing up to the programme.

We have not changed our view that Greece does not need more austerity at this time

At the heart of the split is a deep-rooted belief in the IMF that budget surplus targets set for Greece under the terms of last year’s bailout deal are unrealistically tough and harmful to growth. The fund also sees an urgent need for a more comprehensive reform of the country’s income tax and pensions systems to put them on a sound footing.

Both claims are challenged by European Commission bailout monitors. They see the IMF assessment as economically pessimistic and dismissive of reforms that Greece has carried out so far.

The issue of IMF participation in the programme remains crucial for Germany and Finland, where parliamentary support for the bailout is fragile. The fund is deemed to lend the bailout economic credibility.

In an indication of the difficult talks to come, the IMF officials said that the eurozone would have to be much more specific about how long Greece must maintain a surplus of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product that it is supposed to reach in 2018.

For the moment, the programme documents only say that Greece must stick to it “over the medium term”.

“An open-ended long-term commitment to very high surpluses is simply not credible,” the IMF officials said.

The IMF is also warning that if the eurozone ignores its advice to lower the target, then Greece must legislate additional policy measures “upfront” so that it can prove the surplus will be achieved.

“It is not the IMF that is demanding more austerity,” the officials said. “If Greece agrees with its European partners on ambitious fiscal targets, don’t criticise the IMF . . . when we ask to see the measures required to make such targets credible.”

"An open-ended long-term commitment to very high surpluses is simply not credible

The fund also argues that the country’s public finances will never be sustainable “without significant debt relief”.

Mr Dijsselbloem has repeatedly stressed his hope that the fund would take a decision by the end of 2016 to join the programme but abandoned the aim last week, saying more time would be needed to strike a deal.