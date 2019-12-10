STANDOUT Orrick Worked with Microsoft to develop a new framework for buying renewable energy that shifts the risk of unpredictable weather conditions on to insurance companies. The framework helps companies buy renewable energy and prevents dramatic price changes from impacting their balance sheet. This will help Microsoft move towards its commitment to use 70 per cent renewable energy to power its data centres by 2023. Commended: Giji John 9 8 8 25

STANDOUT Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Representing New Jersey, secured a repeal of federal limits on sports betting in the US in 2018. The firm argued that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act violated state sovereignty. States can now legislate on sports betting and New Jersey's sports betting industry has boomed since the ruling. Sports betting has since been legalised in 13 other states. 7 9 8 24

HIGHLY COMMENDED Stikeman Elliott Worked with private equity firm Berkshire Partners on a share buyback worth C$107m in the Canadian fashion business client Atritzia, alongside a secondary offering for C$330m. Working closely with regulators, lawyers avoided the need for shareholder approval, allowing Aritzia to recover shareholder value quickly. 8 7 8 23

HIGHLY COMMENDED Mayer Brown The firm created a hybrid deal for Nestlé, giving the company the right to sell Starbucks' coffee products without buying the brand. The flexible deal allows Nestlé to expand its product offering globally, while enabling Starbucks to expand its retail business. 8 7 7 22

HIGHLY COMMENDED McGuireWoods Advised Dominion Energy, one of the largest US utility groups, on its $13.4bn acquisition of US energy and gas utility Scana. The firm helped secure regulatory approval for the deal while navigating lawsuits, as well as political and media challenges relating to a nuclear project Scana abandoned in 2017. 7 7 7 21

HIGHLY COMMENDED Sidley Austin Advised Volkswagen on a co-investment with Ford in self-driving technology start-up Argo, expanding on the two carmakers' plans to collaborate on electric and self-driving vehicles. The firm guided Volkswagen through cultural differences between the companies. It devised an agreement that acknowledged Ford and Argo's prior working relationship. 7 7 7 21

HIGHLY COMMENDED Sullivan & Cromwell Negotiated with city governments and created a deal for Motivate, owner of bike-sharing schemes including New York's Citibike, to be acquired by Lyft, the ride-hailing company. The firm also helped Motivate spin off part of its business as a bicycle maintenance company. New investment from Lyft has enabled Motivate to double Citibike's area of operations and add 40,000 bikes to its fleet. 6 8 7 21

COMMENDED Goodwin Procter Devised a structure for US software company Ebix to acquire its client, the Indian online travel agency Yatra, creating India's largest travel services company. The tie-up used preferred stock as part of its purchase and allows Yatra shareholders to sell their Ebix stock back to Ebix in two years at 90 per cent of the deal price. 7 7 6 20

COMMENDED Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Vinson & Elkins Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft acted for the hedge fund D E Shaw, and Vinson & Elkins represented the agriculture investor Continental Grain Company on a joint activist investor challenge to Bunge after a decrease in share price and two failed attempts to sell the business. Despite owning less than 10 per cent of the agricultural trading house, the two companies reached agreements to add four directors to Bunge’s board and the former chairman of CGC has been appointed chief executive. 6 6 7 19

COMMENDED Dechert Advised pharmaceutical company Egalet, now called Zyla Life Sciences, on a reorganisation plan that included acquiring pain products from Iroko Pharmaceuticals while it was undergoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. 6 7 6 19

COMMENDED Nelson Mullins In 2018, the firm guided Amalgamated Bank through its $58.5m acquisition of New Resource Bank and its $104m initial public offering, becoming the first union-owned bank in the US to go public. 6 6 7 19

COMMENDED Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman Since 1998, the US government has delayed plans to build facilities to dispose of spent nuclear fuel building up at power plants across the country. The firm won approval for client Holtec International, the energy technology company, to build the first consolidated, spent-fuel storage facility for nuclear waste in the US. Holtec was able to dismantle a decommissioned nuclear plant it purchased. 6 7 6 19

COMMENDED Ropes & Gray Guided Bain Capital through a partnership with drugmaker Pfizer to create Cerevel Therapeutics. Pfizer will license treatments for central nervous system disorders to the new company and Bain will commit to fund $350m to develop them. It provides a new partnership model for private equity and big pharma. 6 6 7 19