Young people were under-represented in the Brexit referendum because only 40 per cent turned out to vote, but those who did vote opted overwhelmingly to remain. So how can those most affected by the outcome of the exit negotiations be given a voice? A crowd sourcing initiative at London’s LSE is attempting to do this.





To find out more go to https//generationbrexit.org