State pension review poised to oppose early access

A major review of the UK’s state pension system is set to recommend against allowing people who are ill or who have had longer working lives from drawing their pension early.

Currently, there is no flexibility for the state pension to be claimed before age 63 for women and 65 for men, rising to age 65 for both by late 2018.

Early access to the state pension was an option that had been considered by John Cridland, who has conducted a year-long independent review of the state pension age beyond 2028 for the UK government.

But Mr Cridland’s report, to be published this week, is expected to recommend against more flexible pension access, because of the complexity of doing this.

Instead, he is expected to suggest the government maintains the universal state pension age but give more support to groups, such as carers, who are particularly affected by the rising age threshold.

“It is disappointing that there will not be flexibility in the state pension age access,” said Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister.

“The system makes no allowance for differential life expectancies across the regions of the UK and no allowance for different industrial occupational work experience.

“Because national insurance is such a significant proportion of salary, it seems socially inequitable to lock out those people who we know have shorter life expectancy by continually raising the state pension access age.”

But Steve Webb, former pensions minister in the Coalition government and now director of policy at insurance company Royal London, said he supported the current arrangements.

“Having different pension ages for different groups or in different postcodes would create a nightmare of complexity and fresh injustices,” he said.

“But the interim report rightly highlighted the fact that particular groups such as carers are adversely affected when pension ages rise, and it is to be hoped that any concrete ideas in the final report for mitigations are acted upon.”

Mr Cridland’s report is also expected to examine the effect of abolishing the “triple lock”, which guarantees the state pension will rise each year by the highest of three measures — inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.

Mr Cridland’s interim report said that scrapping the triple lock, which the Conservatives have promised to keep until 2020, had been identified as a way of slowing state pension age rises.

Mr Cridland was asked in March to make recommendations on a suitable state pension age, with affordability, fairness and longer working lives in mind. His recommendations will not affect the state pension age before April 2028, when it is due to reach 67.

Under the current timetable, it is scheduled to rise further to 68, from 2044 to 2046. Mr Cridland’s interim report, published in October, suggested that based on the latest life expectancy figures, this rise should be completed five years earlier, by 2041.