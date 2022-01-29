This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Food and health — Food systems and spread of diseases — the role of geographic factors (including physical, economic and political barriers) in the rate of (disease) diffusion

Click to view the article below (3 minute read) and then answer the questions:

The US’s hidden minority hit hard by Covid

Suggest two reasons why Covid-19 hit those of Asian descent quicker and harder than white Americans

Suggest two reasons why the pandemic could “end up being the beginning of the end for Chinatown”

Suggest two reasons why the population of Chicago’s Chinatown is increasing

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com