Sanjeev Gupta, the UK metals magnate, has offered to put in $150m of his own money as he attempts to sell a debut high-yield bond.

The industrialist hired investment bank JPMorgan earlier this month to help raise $475m of new five-year debt for his InfraBuild business, an Australian steel and recycling company that shelved plans for a stock market flotation earlier this year.

InfraBuild is now scaling back the bond deal to $325m due to lacklustre demand from bond fund managers, with Mr Gupta offering to put in the remainder himself as equity. High-yield bond investors had already won hefty concessions from the businessman, with InfraBuild having to offer them a stronger claim on the company’s assets and a yield around the 10 per cent mark.

JPMorgan and GFG Alliance declined to comment.

Several bond fund managers have told the Financial Times that the deal has struggled due to concerns about the opaque nature of Mr Gupta’s wider GFG Alliance group, a loose association of mostly private businesses controlled by Mr Gupta and his father.

GFG’s funding strategy has come under increased scrutiny, as his businesses have previously relied heavily on invoices and supplier payments, rather than traditional capital markets.

Australian financier Lex Greensill, a close confidant of former UK prime minister David Cameron, has provided much of the financing for GFG’s rapid expansion over the past few years. The InfraBuild bond is intended to repay A$545m ($373m) of funding from the financier’s eponymous firm Greensill Capital, as well as a further A$200m from White Oak, a San Francisco-based lender to medium-sized businesses.

White Oak’s A$200m facility carries a double-digit annual interest rate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fitch confirmed on Wednesday that it would raise InfraBuild’s bond rating one notch to BB if it is scaled back to $325m and its collateral package is improved. The rating agency added that the improved grade was contingent on the “success of the proposed bond issue” and Fitch receiving final documents conforming to the information it has so far received on the planned changes.

InfraBuild needs to successfully raise the bond in order to unlock a further A$250m of funding from JPMorgan. The US bank has agreed to provide an asset-backed lending facility to the Australian business, but only if the bond deal is successful.

InfraBuild comprises the recycling, distribution and construction products operations of the former Arrium, an Australian steel and mining group that GFG bought out of administration in 2017.

In the 10 months after Mr Gupta acquired InfraBuild in August 2017, the business saw a A$250m cash outflow from financing activities, according to the bond prospectus. Part of this outflow was to repay shareholder loans earlier used to fund the acquisition.