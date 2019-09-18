Judges should avoid “entering the political arena”, lawyers for Boris Johnson argued in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as they defended the prime minister’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks in one of the most important constitutional cases heard in the UK.

The prime minister’s lawyers argued that prorogation of parliament should not be considered by the courts because it is a political and not a legal issue. The 11 justices must decide whether Mr Johnson acted lawfully in advising the Queen to prorogue parliament for five weeks.

A Supreme Court ruling that effectively found Mr Johnson misled the Queen would spell political disaster for the prime minister.

Opposition MPs and anti-Brexit campaigners have argued that Mr Johnson suspended parliament this month for an unusually long period to limit the time MPs would have to challenge his Brexit strategy before the UK was due to leave the EU on October 31.

The Supreme Court is considering two conflicting court decisions from the English and Scottish courts. The highest court in Scotland, which has a separate legal system, ruled last week that Mr Johnson’s advice on prorogation was unlawful and “clandestine” in a case brought by 70 parliamentarians.

By contrast, the High Court in London ruled in favour of the government in a case brought by anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. It found that Ms Miller’s claim was non-justiciable, or that the courts could not review it, because it was a matter of “high policy and politics”.

The two cases underline the increasing strain that the Brexit process is placing on Britain’s partly-codified, unwritten constitution that to a large degree relies on political conventions.

James Eadie QC, acting for the UK government, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the government’s exercise of prerogative powers was non-reviewable by the courts “if it is political or involves high policy”. “The exercise of the particular power is appropriate for political — and not judicial — resolution and control,” he told the justices.

Sir James argued that the suspension of parliament was lawful for the government to prepare its new legislative agenda in a Queen’s Speech on October 14.

For the judiciary to intrude “would involve the courts entering the political arena” and would require the courts “to make judgments about the sufficiency of time for parliament to legislate on a particular matter, and about the legality of political judgments,” Sir James claimed in his written arguments to the hearing.

He argued there were no legal standards by which the judiciary could assess how long parliament should be prorogued and added that the sanction for non-observance of a convention “ is political, not legal”. Breaking a convention “may lead to political defeat, loss of office or other consequences, but it will not engage the attention of the courts”, he said.

However, Aidan O’Neill, barrister for Scottish National party MP Joanna Cherry and the 70 other parliamentarians in the Scottish case, will argue later on Wednesday that prorogation is reviewable by the courts because judges need to step in when the government is avoiding parliamentary scrutiny. He argues in his written submission that the exercise of the prorogation “is lawful only if consistent with constitutional principle”.

As part of its hearings on the two cases, the Supreme Court will also hear supporting arguments this week by interveners including the Scottish and Welsh governments, Belfast victims campaigner Raymond McCord and former Tory prime minister John Major. A ruling is expected later this week at the earliest.

The case continues.