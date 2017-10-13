Facebook focuses charm offensive on Congress

Please tell us why (optional)

Facebook has launched a campaign to shore up its relations with African-American members of Congress in the wake of revelations over Russia’s use of the social media site to spread racially divisive messages, report Hannah Kuchler and Barney Jopson.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, was due meet lawmakers from the Congressional Black Caucus in Washington on Thursday, having spoken to House intelligence committee members the previous day.

Ms Sandberg’s visit underscores the seriousness of the Russia scandal for Facebook, which has faced criticism from members of Congress and tough questions about its compliance regime and business models.

Electrifying China: Don't miss the FT Big Read on China's latest moves to embrace electric cars and replace combustion engines.

Bricks and mortar for Airbnb?: The home-sharing group has struck a deal with a US property developer for a rental complex in Florida, reports Leslie Hook.

And Sebastian Payne writes about the pernicious influence of WhatsApp in Westminster, the chat app on which political plotters almost — but not quite — fomented a coup against the UK's beleaguered prime minister last week.

Birdbrain: Scientists in California know what song a finch will sing before it opens its beak. Intrigued? Check out this piece in MIT Technology Review.

Parental shopping control: Worried about the increasing flow of Amazon packages addressed to your teenager? Now Amazon will let you fund, and manage, their online shopping account. Wall Street Journal.

Tech tools you can use

Subway getting you down? Too lazy to cycle? Scoot to work! The Verge test-drives the URB-E Pro-GT, a $1,999 electric scooter that you can shove under your desk.