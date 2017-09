Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Worries about euro volatility featured heavily in ECB president Mario Draghi's press conference this week. But if he was trying to talk down the euro, he failed, says Commerzbank's Max Kettner. He tells Roger Blitz what this means for the euro now and looks at other factors likely to move the currency

