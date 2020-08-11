England’s best players start their campaign in the 163-nation online Olympiad this weekend with high hopes. The full-strength team is top seeded among 10 teams in an all play all section, with Hungary a close second. Most of England’s other opponents are lower rated squads from South America.

Three winners will qualify for the top Olympiad group a week later when the favourites from China, Russia and the United States join the tournament. Last weekend both Ireland and Scotland performed well and qualified from the C section to the next stage.

How to follow England's results? Matches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday start at 6pm BST, with the later rounds at 7pm and 8pm. There is a fast time limit, so games should finish in well under an hour. The chessbomb website has games with move by move computer commentary, while chess-results.com has rapidly updated match scores plus a file of completed games.

Puzzle 2380

Andreas Schmalz v Maia Lomineishvili, Bad Wiessee 2000. An ancient tradition in Georgia was that brides brought a chess set as part of their dowry, and in modern times the small Caucasian republic has produced two women world champions. Georgia has won four team golds in the biennial women’s Olympiad, behind only USSR/Russia and China. In today’s puzzle the Georgian (Black, to play) forced her opponent to resign in just two moves. Can you find the finish?

