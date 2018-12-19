The miserable performance of Blue Apron shares suggests investors who applied a $2bn private valuation are not the ones who cook the family dinner. The inability of the meal kit group to retain customers means it now trades at less than $1 per share. Its market value is less than $200m. If it wants to remain listed in New York, it should change the menu.

The business plan depends on a fallacy: people too busy to shop for dinner are happy to spend up to an hour cooking it. Blue Apron delivers boxes of fresh ingredients for $9.99 per person. For the same money, a service such as Uber Eats will turn up with a fully prepared meal.

To build up its client base the New York-based service used advertising and giveaways. In 2016, the year before it listed, it spent $144m on marketing. Customers who sign up for cheap deals are quick to cancel. In the third quarter, user numbers fell by nearly a quarter on the previous year, to 646,000. Orders are dropping both in volume and value.

Deals with Costco and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen may attract new customers, but they will not improve Blue Apron’s ability to keep them. Revenue is likely to drop by about a quarter this year. Plans to lay off 4 per cent of the workforce are supposed to save $16m next year. The company will never break even unless it can stop losing customers.

There is no point blaming the performance of the wider equity market. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 6 per cent this year. Blue Apron is down almost 80 per cent. It cannot compete with delivery services such as GrubHub and Uber Eats on convenience but it can on health. The sort of restaurant food they deliver has higher levels of salt, fat and sugar than home cooked meals. To win over health conscious, time-poor customers Blue Apron should only offer meal kits that require assembly, with little or no cooking.