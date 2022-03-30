The global impact of Putin’s war
Russia has decided to “dramatically” scale back its military activities in the Kyiv area, and Barclays faces a £450mn hit after the bank mistakenly issued $15bn-worth more of financial products in the US than it had permission to do so. Plus, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, explains how the war in Ukraine is further disrupting the global economy.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Russia says it will ‘dramatically reduce’ military activity around Kyiv
The VXX plot thickens with Barclays’ £450m structured notes loss
Putin’s war demands a concerted global economic response
