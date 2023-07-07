Whether lounging by the pool, dining alfresco or reading on the patio, a pretty parasol offers shade and protection from the elements. Go retro with Business & Pleasure’s Market umbrella in sunny yellow with a scalloped edge, or opt for a modern style with VISO Project’s waterproof canvas featuring a graphic print in burnt orange, mustard and brown.

For classic stripes complete with fringing, look to Boho Parasol Hut and HK Living, and for a more traditional take, try Kalinko’s paper and cotton umbrella handpainted in Burma. Faro’s Nur Suzani parasol is embellished with crewel embroidery and block print, and East London Parasol Company’s painterly Lexham, which is inspired by the whirls of William de Morgan, sits on a hand-carved wooden pole with gold accents.

Or for something unique, look to Sunbeam Jackie, which makes one-of-a-kind parasols using vintage and designer fabric all assembled in a 12th-century grain store in Cornwall.

VISO Project Resort 0101 umbrella, £275

East London Parasol Company bamboo Lexham parasol, £399

Faro Nur Suzani parasol, £390

Kalinko Pathein garden umbrella, £295

Boho Parasol Hut Betty parasol, £225

Business & Pleasure Market umbrella in Riviera Mimosa, £499

© Jeroen van der Spek

HK Living Classic parasol, £290, bode-living.com

Sunbeam Jackie one-of-a-kind Anais parasol, £2,295