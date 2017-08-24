India’s push for state-owned bank mergers cheers the market

Shares in India’s beleaguered state-owned banks have rallied on news that the government is to push for consolidation among them, despite opposition from bank workers.

India’s government is to set up a mechanism to approve mergers of the 21 state-owned banks, according to a cabinet announcement on Wednesday. The move was cheered by the stock market, with the Nifty PSU Bank index of state-run lenders ending Thursday 3 per cent higher than its closing level two days before.

The bullish response reflects hopes that mergers will lead to efficiency gains among the lenders, which have been hit by a surge in non-performing loans to large industrial groups.

An indication of the political complications of the plan was seen on Tuesday with a one-day strike by a reported 1m workers at 130,000 state-sector bank branches nationwide, in protest against a move that unions expect will lead to heavy job cuts.

But Arun Jaitley, the finance minister, told reporters that consolidation would increase the combined entities’ “commercial strength, the ability to absorb market shocks”.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, has suffered a jump in its bad loan ratio after absorbing five smaller associate banks earlier this year. Its chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya told the Financial Times in May that SBI had no plans for any further mergers. “I don’t think it makes sense for one unit to keep growing larger and larger — we’re already four times the size of the next competitor,” she said.

But she called for consolidation elsewhere in the sector. “In Australia, Canada, China, the presence of three or four large banks has stabilised the economy, encouraged good risk management practices. A similar thing in India would be definitely welcome,” she said.

Some analysts see consolidation, along with other measures such as expanded recapitalisation or potentially privatisation, as part of an overdue solution to a stubborn non-performing loan problem that is hampering the sector’s ability to lend.

Non-performing loans accounted for 9.6 per cent of total bank assets at the end of March, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest financial stability report, with the damage worst among the public-sector banks that account for more than two-thirds of system assets. Lending by these banks grew only 0.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter.

In its announcement, the cabinet said that all mergers would need to have a commercial motivation, and would need to be driven by the boards of the banks concerned.

But some analysts have voiced concern that the merger drive could put stronger banks under pressure to carry out takeovers that are not in their interest. “Given weak core operating profitability, high levels of stressed assets and under-provisioning, larger PSU banks risk being vehicles for a bailout of weaker banks,” Credit Suisse India research head Ashish Gupta wrote in a recent note.

Similar concerns have been voiced by analysts at Fitch, who have argued that a four-year, $10.9bn government recapitalisation plan falls far short of the public-sector banks’ needs.

Mergers “may further threaten capital levels if . . . not accompanied by adequate capital support from the authorities”, they wrote recently, highlighting the banks’ “vulnerable” credit ratings.