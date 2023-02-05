Business class: YouTube Shorts takes on TikTok in battle for younger users
The market, marketing mix and strategy
YouTube Shorts takes on TikTok in battle for younger users
Calculate what YouTube Q3 revenues were forecast to have been as opposed to the actual result of $7.1bn (4)
Assess the importance to YouTube of function in its design mix (10)
Assess the consequences of YouTube operating in a dynamic market (12)
James Laird, St Andrews Catholic School
