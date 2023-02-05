This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

The market, marketing mix and strategy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

YouTube Shorts takes on TikTok in battle for younger users

Calculate what YouTube Q3 revenues were forecast to have been as opposed to the actual result of $7.1bn (4)

Assess the importance to YouTube of function in its design mix (10)

Assess the consequences of YouTube operating in a dynamic market (12)

James Laird, St Andrews Catholic School