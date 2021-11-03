Edward Luce’s article (“Biden has ace up his sleeve if political going gets tough: Trump”, Opinion, October 29) highlights the shortcomings of a Democratic party that has struggled to get its own house in order with regards to passing key legislation central for a presidential legacy. The Democrats should perhaps look no further than President Joe Biden’s recent poll numbers which have fallen significantly. These might provide an insight as to how a growing number of Americans view what their party stands for.

However, some voters didn’t get an objective look at exactly who or what they were voting for during the run-up to the 2020 election, evidenced in part by social media platforms. These suppressed outlets such as the New York Post because it reported on a story about the president’s son which ran counter to the image of their preferred candidate.

If the Trump card is the only one the Democrats have in store for covering up their own party’s failings, it will be a long road to the midterms in 2022 and a much longer and more difficult one to the 2024 presidential election. There used to be a phrase “when the going gets tough, the tough get going”. Now we just cry “Trump” when we don’t get our way.

Matt Jandreau

Washington, DC, US