© Martin Zähringer

Bo wears Loro Piana cotton corduroy jacket, £2,345, and cashmere rollneck, £1,400. Dior gold and diamond Gem Dior ring, £7,600. Longines stainless-steel Spirit Zulu Time watch, £2,520. Throughout: Aston Martin Vantage coupé in Satin Xenon Grey, from £131,500

© Martin Zähringer

Adamu wears Brunello Cucinelli wool jacket, £3,450. Tiffany & Co gold and silver Square signet ring (on right hand), £1,250, gold T1 narrow-hinged bangle, £3,600, gold ID Curb bracelet, £8,600, silver Makers ring (on left hand), £620, and gold HardWear graduated-link necklace, £12,900

© Martin Zähringer

Left: Adamu wears Dolce & Gabbana velvet Sicilia jacket, £2,150 for suit, technical-jersey rollneck, £850, wool trousers, £650, yellow- and white-gold and diamond Fabric Devotion bracelet, £2,350, gold Love ring, £1,650, and white- and yellow-gold signet ring, POA. New & Lingwood silk pocket square, £65. Breitling stainless-steel Premier B25 Datora 42 watch, £10,500.

Right: Bo wears Dolce & Gabbana check jersey Portofino jacket, £1,900, cashmere rollneck, £745, and wool trousers, £595. Bulgari rose-gold and antique silver coin Monete ring, £6,850, and rose-gold and ceramic B.Zero1 bracelet, £5,750. Omega stainless-steel Seamaster 300 41mm Co-Axial Master Chronometer, £6,100

© Martin Zähringer

Adamu wears Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £2,430, matching trousers, £825, cotton shirt, £690, and gold LV Volt Upside Down Play large bracelet, £2,875. New & Lingwood silk scarf, £155. Tag Heuer stainless‑steel Carrera Chronograph 02, £4,850. Bo wears Sunspel wool jumper, £245. Louis Vuitton cotton poplin shirt (just seen), £490. Panerai brushed-steel Luminor Quaranta PAM01371, £6,600

© Martin Zähringer

Bo wears Anest Collective cotton shirt, £750. Loro Piana wool/silk jumper, £1,490. Harry Winston rose-gold and silver Emerald 33mm watch and platinum and diamond rings, all POA

© Martin Zähringer

Adamu wears Ralph Lauren wool herringbone blazer, £520, cotton shirt, £250, and silk tie, £85. Cartier metal Signature C de Cartier sunglasses, £815, rose-gold, steel and leather Santos-Dumont watch, £7,600, white-, yellow- and rose-gold Trinity bracelet, £640, white-gold Clash de Cartier bracelet, £9,050, and white-gold Clash de Cartier ring, £3,200

© Martin Zähringer

Adamu wears Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier wool coat, £1,895. Thomas Pink wool rollneck, £150. Le Gramme silver 7g bracelet, £195, silver and diamond 7g bracelet, £410, and silver and woven-fabric 7g bracelet, £160, selfridges.com. Graff white-gold Spiral 5mm ring, £3,600, and rose-gold Spiral 3.5mm ring, £2,500. Rolex Oystersteel Air-King 40mm, £5,900

Models, Adamu Bulus at Next and Bo Wang at Storm. Casting, Tiago Martins at Ben Grimes Casting. Grooming, Mayuko Nakae. Photographer’s assistant, Bonny Sadr. Stylist’s assistant, Timothy Brooks. Production, Naomi Elliot at Seven Six