Big Brother is a fast-talking, foul-mouthed and subversive weekly video blog.

Mohamed Andeel, a cartoonist who delivers Big Brother’s satirical monologue, used an episode last month to mock Egypt’s upcoming elections in which President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is assured of victory.

“Are your fathers, you buffoons, there for four years only, then they need renewing?” he said. “Your husband, you lady in the tailored suit, does he marry you for four years then he says lets have elections to see who is better for you? . . . you’d like that, but forget it.”

By the end of the month all the main candidates planning to challenge Mr Sisi had either withdrawn or were forced out of the race after incurring the authorities’ wrath. His only competitor is little known politician and a self-confessed supporter of the president.

Big Brother’s digs at authoritarianism have helped it become one of the most popular offerings of Mada Masr, an online Egyptian newspaper. As the press faces increasing restrictions, Mada Masr is a rare example of hard-hitting, investigative journalism in the Arab world’s most populous country.

“We are investigators of the truth and this sometimes puts us in the position of opposition to power by default,” says Lina Atalla, editor-in-chief. “It is not opposition for the sake of opposition.”

Under Mr Sisi, who came to power after leading a popularly-backed coup against his Islamist predecessor in 2013, space for dissent has dramatically shrunk. The former military chief has made clear he believes the role of the media is to mobilise public opinion behind the government at a time of economic hardship, terrorist attacks and regional instability.

Pro-regime media voices often accuse government critics of seeking the downfall of the state, with some citing the 2011 revolution as an example. Mr Sisi called on the media in July to devote a week to instilling in the people “a phobia of the fall of the state”. Last week he warned that the press still had a long way to go to understand “what is a state”.

“I tell you frankly that I find people speaking about matters and discussing issues who know nothing in the world, but they stand there with a microphone,” he said. “[This impacts] the fate of 100m people.”

About 450 websites were blocked last year, including many that speak for the banned Muslim Brotherhood group. But the list extends to non-Islamist sites such as elBadil, a news site and Human Rights Watch. The government has blocked Mada Masr’s website since May, although it is still accessible within Egypt via proxies or social media platforms.

An unnamed official source was quoted in May as saying the blocked sites “publish fake news and support extremism”.

Critical voices have been largely banished from the airwaves and security agencies have even bought up private organisations, including satellite channels.

But Mada Masr has defiantly continued to produce hard-hitting news, garnering a reputation for solid reporting and daring investigations. Its stories have shed light on developments in the northern Sinai, where the authorities are battling Isis-affiliated militants that have killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen. Journalists are banned from travelling to the region.

The online outlet has also focused on sensitive issues such as human rights abuses, the expanding role of the military in the economy and sectarian tensions between Muslims and Christians.

The paper was launched in 2013 on the day of huge rallies against the rule of Mohamed Morsi, the Islamist president, which paved the way for his removal. It marked the end of an era of unprecedented media freedoms during the country’s brief and chaotic democratic experiment, which started with the 2011 revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak.

Rasha Abdulla, professor of journalism at the American University in Cairo, describes Mada Masr as “one of the very few sources of independent news in the country”.

“They fill a gap because other independent outlets have either shut down or they have been blocked or have found themselves unable to cover the important stories,” she says.

Ms Atalla says she is particularly proud of stories the paper has done that set the record straight on important events. One such story written by Hossam Bahgat, the paper’s investigations editor and a former human rights activist, traced the freeing of groups of jihadis from prison by the military council which ruled in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution.

Mr Bahgat was briefly detained in 2015 for a story on a military trial of a group of officers charged with preparing for a coup. He was referred to the military prosecutor but quickly released after news of his arrest prompted local and international criticism.

Mada’s journalists know they are taking risks by continuing to publish in a hostile atmosphere, but they say they are determined to press on.

“Given a choice between survival [of the paper] and integrity, we will manoeuvre wisely, but we will also choose integrity,” Mr Bahgat says.