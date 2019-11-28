All the main parties in the UK general election are seeking to deceive voters with dishonest tax and spending plans that lack credibility, a prominent think-tank said in a scathing assessment on Thursday.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, acknowledged however that underneath the spin of the main parties, “rarely can a starker choice have been placed before the UK electorate”.

The Conservatives, he said were offering a view of the world that everything in Britain was “just fine”, while the Labour party wanted “to change everything” and the “radical” Liberal Democrats also proposed to make “a decisive move away from the policies of the past decade”.

The IFS was even-handed in its criticism of the choices the political parties were offering voters, saying they did not offer “a properly credible prospectus” and were not being “honest with the electorate”.

Mr Johnson said that it was important not simply to take the parties’ manifestos as a programme for government because “manifestos and what actually happens are rarely the same thing”.

The Conservatives’ weakness, he said, was born out of its failure to stick to its 2017 manifesto, which had promised more public spending cuts and much lower borrowing.

This, the IFS added, was likely to be repeated if Boris Johnson’s party won the December 12 poll. Although the Conservatives added to health spending plans significantly in 2018 and education in September this year, he said that outside healthcare the Conservatives were still proposing a level of spending on public services 14 per cent below the 2010 level in real terms.

“It is highly likely that the Conservatives would end up spending more than their manifesto implies and thus taxing or borrowing more,” Mr Johnson said.

With the prime minister pledging to “fix” the crisis in social care and cut national insurance bills for lower earners, it would be very difficult not to raise public spending further, the IFS said.

The highly regarded and independent institute has come under fire from the left of the political spectrum over the past week for its criticism of Labour’s tax-raising plans. On Thursday it was especially careful not to say Labour’s vision for the economy was an impossible dream.

“The big picture is that the size of the state [Labour] is proposing . . . would not be particularly unusual by western European standards, but it’s very unusual by our own historic standards.”

“The idea that you could double [investment] over two or three years — or if you tried — you really would risk wasting a lot of money,” Mr Johnson added.

The IFS said that many of Labour’s plans to tax income from capital gains and dividends more heavily were sensible and would reduce the attractiveness of people disguising employment through corporate structures, but cast doubt on the party’s plan to raise £83bn a year though these measures and taxes on the rich.

“Even just sticking to those proposals [in Labour’s manifesto] they would clearly increase taxes for many millions outside the top 5 per cent,” Mr Johnson said.

Sajid Javid, the chancellor, seized on the IFS criticism of Labour without addressing those directed at the Conservatives. “Corbyn can’t pretend that it’s only the rich or businesses that will pay the price for his plans. It is the many, not just the few who will be hit with higher taxes — as he was forced to admit,” the chancellor said.

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, said he welcomed the IFS report. “The IFS assessment of Labour’s plans is that we are too ambitious — we accept that with pride,” he said. “We are ambitious for our country and will be investing on the scale needed to end austerity, tackle climate change and build our country’s future.”

The Lib Dems’ proposals for broad-based increases in income tax and corporate tax were praised for their honesty, but the IFS said the centrist party was unlikely to be able to increase childcare provision as fast as Jo Swinson, the party leader, wanted.

Christine Farquharson, an economist at the institute, also warned that the latest research suggested a major expansion of childcare was unlikely to be transformative in helping mothers back into work or improving the social and educational outcomes of children.