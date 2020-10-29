Peter Wells in New York

Texas reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus deaths in three weeks on Thursday, while hospitalisations eased for the first time in six days.

Authorities attributed a further 119 deaths to coronavirus, up from 105 on Wednesday and compared with 85 on Thursday last week.

It was the biggest increase in deaths since October 7, when 119 fatalities were reported.

The number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in Texas eased to 5,587 from 5,650 on Wednesday, which had been the highest level since August 19. It was the first decline in hospitalisations in six days, but the metric is still well up from a three-month low of 3,081 on September 20.

A further 6,430 new cases were reported by authorities this afternoon, up from 5,175 on Wednesday and compared with 5,917 on Thursday last week.

It was the second-biggest increase in more than two months, trailing the 7,055 increase on Tuesday that was the biggest jump since August 15.

The state has continued to add older cases, stemming from backlogs of tests at commercial laboratories, to the statewide tally, although these are excluded from the daily numbers. There were 669 such historical cases revealed by authorities on Thursday, including 486 from the area around El Paso and 174 from the region around Houston.