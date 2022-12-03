This is an audio transcript of the Payne’s Politics podcast episode: ‘Winter of discontent’

Britain is facing a winter of discontent after sector after sector announced that they’re going on strike and making things even more difficult for a struggling economy.

I’m responsible for my union and I stand in front of you and take whatever you wanna throw at me. Nobody from the employers is prepared to stand in front of me and take the responsibility for settling this dispute. That’s what we need.

Welcome to Payne’s Politics, your essential insider guide to Westminster from the Financial Times, with me, Sebastian Payne. In this week’s episode, we’ll be examining those strikes. You heard Mick Lynch of the RMT discuss at the top. What’s causing them? Are there pay deals to be done? How can it be resolved? And is it mounting to a de facto general strike? Jim Pickard, our chief political correspondent, will dissect along with our economics correspondent, Delphine Strauss. And later, we’ll be looking at how the Labour party is taking on Rishi Sunak with a dose of what some are calling “class war”, looking at Rishi Sunak’s background as one of the richest prime ministers to have entered the office. And we’ll be asking, is it going to work and is this what voters care about? The FT’s associate editor and columnist Stephen Bush will analyse along with former Labour advisor and political strategist John McTernan. Thank you all for joining.

Britain is going on strike, or at least large parts of it. Wave upon wave of strikers are hitting the country, from nurses to train drivers, out of concerns about inflation and its effect on the squeezing of living standards. But many of these strikes are putting further burdens on the already strained public services and raising questions. Can a deal be done? Can the government actually find the money that many of these unions are looking for? Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, serves up her explanation of why so many unions, particularly in the public sector, are going on strike.

We’ve had the Conservative rule for 12 years. Britain is bottom of the league on growth, on investment, on living standards for working people, with working people facing another two years of a real hit in their living standards. One in three public servants actively considering quitting the job. Nurses in tears because they are working 14-hour shifts with no relief.

Well, Jim Pickard, welcome back to the podcast. When you hear that, that’s just one expression of the pain that’s being felt across the public sector, and the coming weeks and months have been described as a winter of discontent, reflecting the tumultuous 1970s, where pretty much everybody seemed to go on strike. Would you say that’s a fair description of what the country is facing?

The most important thing here for historical context is that during 1979, the number of workers going on strike was phenomenally bigger than we are seeing at the moment or we are set to see in the early months of next year. But compared to what we’re used to over the last 20 years or so, this is a pretty big spike. I think the last time we had a spike of any similarity was about a decade ago over pensions, I believe. But is there a lot of discontent in the air? Absolutely. Is it strung out over a lot of sectors? Absolutely. We’re talking about fire, ambulance drivers, nurses, rail; we’re talking about teachers, university staff — it’s basically reaching the point where everybody knows someone or quite a few people who are either battling to go on strike or who are about to go on strike. So there’s definitely that sense in the air and it just kind of adds that broader sense that things are going wrong in Britain in both directions, whether it’s your mortgages going up or your energy bills going up. It adds that sort of sense of discontent, which politically is about unfortunate for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Well, Delphine Strauss, great to have you back on the podcast. When you listen to all that, you could say, is this going to turn into a de facto general strike where everyone is simply just downing tools and the whole of the kind of public realm just starts to collapse? Or is this still very sector-specific?

So, the scale of it and just how widespread it is, is starting to look a little bit more ‘70s-like than we expected. At the moment, the numbers involved are more like what we saw in 2011 when we had big public sector strikes, or 2015 when a lot of universities had staff striking. But when you look at the numbers of people who are being balloted at the moment and who might take decisions to go on strike, maybe in the new year — teachers, some of the NHS workers — if those ballots go through, then you could see something that looks much more 1970s-like. But having said that, you probably don’t get one big moment where everybody goes out together. You’re more likely to get strikes with different timing, strikes with different dates in one sector at a time. And also, just because the rules unions have to meet now in order to call a strike are a lot more restrictive than they used to be. What unions tend to do tactically is they don’t ballot everybody nationally all at once. It goes by employer, so, for example, by NHS trust or by one particular local authority for teachers. What that means is that you may pass the hurdles to call a strike in one place, but not in another. The Royal College of Nurses, for example, won a mandate to strike in just over half of NHS trusts. Unison, which announced its own ballot results this week, has a mandate strike in half of the ambulance trusts, but not in most of the others. So it’ll be a very, very disparate picture across the country.

And when you hear what Frances O’Grady was saying, she’s saying it’s not just about the spike in inflation we’ve got at the moment. It’s about the past 12 years of austerity and cutbacks to public services. Where do you see the balance? How much of this is fairly about what’s going on now versus a general unhappiness about the state of public services?

I mean, I think she’s broadly right. I mean, we have a backdrop of incredibly high inflation — 11.1 per cent in the latest data — you know, the growth outlook worsening. We’ve seen strikes in a lot of private sector organisations as well, but they tend to be settled much more quickly. Even in one of the bigger strikes, which was workers at BT, that’s actually been settled in the last few days with a pay deal that’s worth something like 9 per cent on average. In the public sector, it is much more intractable, partly because of the mechanism, which is that pay is generally set by pay review bodies that are meant to be independent but are not necessarily seen as that by the workers. There’s no bargaining mechanism.

Now, Jim, let’s unpack some of the different areas of striking and the one that’s probably had the most attention this week has been the nurses, because obviously everyone knows the NHS is under huge strain from the usual winter crisis, the Covid backlog and of course the ageing population, and the fact we still haven’t got anywhere near solving the social care issue. And this idea the nurses are going on strike, some are saying, well, in fact it’s maybe a bit irresponsible given where things are; others are saying, well, in fact, they’re facing the most dreadful conditions in their work and they need to get better pay. Now I was listening to the Jeremy Vine Show on Radio 2, which is always a fascinating barometer of what public opinion is. And it was so split down the middle on the callers. You had some people who were saying, you know, just imagine what these nurses are having to work with. There are people saying, well, actually, some of them are already quite well-paid compared to the average earnings of the country. Where do you see it? And and how do you see this dispute resolving?

We’ve not only had nurses voting to go on strike, which is I believe the first time in their history they’ve voted for a strike over pay. We’ve also got ambulance workers as well from both Unison and GMB. Those just point to this growing crisis in the NHS where there is a massive shortage, I think of over 100,000 nurses and doctors. There are supporters of the government who say that there’ve never been so many doctors and nurses in Britain. The problem is the number of doctors and nurses per patient is definitely lower than where it has been in the past. And therefore we have these great waiting lists and just this sense of massive pressure on the service, despite Conservative government’s putting extra money into the health service at the expense of other parts of Whitehall. It is still very much under strain. As to whether the public supports the idea of nurses going on strike, we should make clear that for both them and for ambulance workers, they will maintain a service for emergencies. But any kind of routine work that they would otherwise be doing, that’s where the cancellation is gonna happen.

Is the public supportive or not? When I was really young, I remember the world’s sort of divided into people who were either sympathetic towards striking unions or thought that they were kind of disgraceful leftwingers. It feels just to me that a lot like these days, people understand both sides of the argument. They understand that there is something quite unpleasant about giving people a massive real-terms pay cut off. They’ve been working hard through the pandemic. You know, when inflation is at 10 per cent and you’re giving someone a 5 per cent pay rise, that is a 5 per cent pay cut. But I think the public also understand that the public finances are under duress. I think it’s much more complicated than opinion polls suggest.

In general, when ambulance workers go on strike, people don’t see them as slackers.

No, absolutely. Now, one of the other areas Jim, which you’ve written a lot about is, of course, trains, and that the RMT, led by the very charismatic Mick Lynch we heard at the beginning of the podcast, have been saying that they need a much better deal for their work because they’ve been on a series of strikes and they’ve got a whole lot in the runup to Christmas, which I think would potentially ruin and disrupt a lot of Christmas, for the first normal Christmas people have had in three years. But Mark Harper was put in by Rishi Sunak to be a slightly more emollient character, shall we say, than some of the predecessors. And this is what he had to say about the potential for the train strikes at Christmas time.

The train operating companies and Network Rail will have the ability to reach a deal, but we have to be able to have that reform package negotiated because it’s only that that throws up the savings. I do not have a bottomless pit of taxpayers’ money to throw at this problem.

Sebastian Payne

Jim Pickard

Sebastian Payne

Delphine Strauss

All of these disputes have their own specificities. And the barristers one in particular had been running for a long time, even before the inflation cost of living crisis kicked up, was quite unique. The local governments all say the particular thing there is that the unions actually have bargaining arrangements with the Local Government Association there, so it’s not quite the same sort of handed-down-from-central-government approach. One thing that might be worth looking at is the revised pay offer that went out from the Scottish government this week for NHS workers in Scotland, which was worth something like 7.5 per cent on average. That pay offer, the unions are now putting to their members. It’s what they think might be acceptable. So that’s an interesting pointer, maybe.

And Jim, I guess this takes the wider question and we heard about this at PMQs this week where Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer went backwards and forwards and Rishi Sunak used the tried and tested Tory line of talking about union paymasters trying to bankroll strikes and disrupting the country, and Keir Starmer saying Rishi Sunak’s responsible for the big drop in living standards, you know. What’s your sense about how that develops politically?

I have to say I missed the PMQs yesterday because I was having lunch with an old pal from Vote Leave. I did see the conservative attack adverts that were on social media last night, basically saying that under Labour you’ll get more strikes, more inflation, more debt and more migration. And I have to say, the brass neck of (laughter) that tagline, when we have a government which is presiding over record levels of all four. It just struck me as sensational. It’s like they’re trying to pull these levers which have worked in the past. It feels to me a bit like they’re running out of ways to attack Labour, especially because Keir Starmer has made himself such a small target by being quite boring and quite patriotic.

You can’t really talk a narrative into existence, which is what they’re trying to do here. And also Keir Starmer is not exactly being enthusiastically in support of these strikes, has he? You know, he’s distanced himself quite a lot and he sacked Sam Tarry, who was a shadow rail minister, for attending a picket line of the RMT and is taking quite a tough line on other people in the party because of that.

And also Labour is not falling into the trap of saying, yes, we’d most definitely give all of these public sector workers a 10 per cent pay rise. That kind of fudging that question, they’re saying, is primarily an issue of the independent pay bodies. It doesn’t make them a very sort of energetic, attractive political force, but it does make them much harder for the Tories to take chunks out of.

Although the difference there is that, I mean, I think they’ve actually said quite explicitly that they would also not fund the pay deals people are asking for. They also say it’s not affordable, although of course there’s no precise number given. But the difference is that they would legislate to give trade unions better bargaining rights.

Because there were some reforms brought in by the conservatives, I think it was actually a last couple of governments where they said they were gonna make it much tougher to go on strike. And you mentioned about how sectors are being affected in different ways, Delphine.

They would definitely take an approach of giving trade unions a better environment to operate in and also making other changes to employment law that people have been pushing for.

The Labour have promised to rip up all this legislation. They promised to turn the clock back at least five years. And so the biggest change we’ve seen on this Conservative government is that you need to not only have 50 per cent of workers saying yes to go on strike, but also in areas where it’s kind of critical infrastructure, I can’t remember how they phrase it but, you know, important public services, you need to have at least 40 per cent of the entire workforce, which is quite a difficult hurdle to get over. What we’ve seen, say in the past couple of days is that Unison passed with 400,000 members over strike action, 80,000 voted to go ahead. But the way that actually pans out is, because they only got approval in certain ambulance trusts, it means that the number who are, would actually legally be able to go on strike are only about 15,000. So you can see in practice that the way that this new legislation is throttling the ability of people to go on strike.

Sebastian Payne

Delphine Strauss

Sebastian Payne

Jim Pickard

Sebastian Payne

Out of touch and weak — those are the two characteristics that the Labour party has chosen to hone in on for their attacks on Rishi Sunak. For much of the past month since he became prime minister, Keir Starmer has focused on the weakness. But this week the focus turned onto his wealth and the sense that he comes from a rarefied background that is alien to the rest of the country. At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Starmer went to the attack on his education at one of the country’s most expensive schools.

Winchester College has a rowing club, a rifle club, an extensive art collection. They charge over £45,000 a year in fees. Why did he hand them nearly £6mn of taxpayer’s money this year in what his levelling-up secretary calls “egregious state support”?

Sebastian Payne

Stephen Bush

John McTernan

Stephen Bush

John McTernan

Stephen Bush

Sebastian Payne

John McTernan

Sebastian Payne

John McTernan

Sebastian Payne

John McTernan

Sebastian Payne

Stephen Bush

John McTernan

Sebastian Payne

John McTernan

Sebastian Payne

Stephen Bush

(Overlapping speech)

Yeah, exactly right. Whereas the distinct challenge, I think, of Rishi Sunak’s wealth is that most of it’s not his. He’s married into it, right, which means in the usual things that I would advise a politician who, about their wealth, is to say, “Yes, I own this because this is a great country. We all succeed when we can all succeed,” etcetera, etcetera. But he can’t really say any of that because him marrying well is great news for him, but it doesn’t really say anything about the national story. And there’s an added problem then, as we saw with the rather non-doms. Well, you know, I continue to think that actually there’s a pretty good argument to be made that the UK taxpayer shouldn’t be able to claim the tax on the dividends on an Indian technology company. But this family is such a kind of berserk button for him. He starts to look very bad on television. I think it’s difficult because he clearly doesn’t want to and doesn’t believe he does need to come up with a sort of national story of his wealth. It’s quite hard to do a sort of inspiring, I aspire to a country where every man can marry a very, very wealthy woman. I mean, I’d love to marry a very wealthy woman, but, you know, I just don’t think it’s really a portable aim. And so, yeah, I think he’s gonna struggle on it.

And John, over the past sort of 12 years since Labour’s last in government, for I think how many Labour leaders and prime minister combos we’ve seen in the dispatch box, how well matched do you think Sunak and Starmer are in terms of opponents? Because I think sometimes when it was Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Corbyn, I think you could say Jeremy Corbyn was roundly beaten by Boris Johnson with his sort of bluster and his usual way of doing things. David Cameron often got the better of Ed Miliband. I think he was more in control and had a more positive tone. But it feels as if Starmer and Sunak have a lot of attributes, if not their personal background that Stephen was talking about. A lot of characteristics that are quite similar.

There’s two things to say. One is that you should also judge prime ministers versus opposition leaders by the record. And, you know, in terms of getting rid of prime ministers, his star rose two nil up. (Laughter) He has had seen off two already. I thought when the two of them were gonna be face to face, it would be much more of a match because they both have very similar approaches to politics: quite serious, verging on the technocratic. And you are taking away from it the personal bitterness between, you could see between Boris and Keir that neither . . .

That was a morality thing as well . . .

They didn’t respect each other, did they?

Yeah . . . No, they didn’t.

I think that Keir has found a new flex, a new ability to think on his feet. No, all great silks are able to think on their feet. That’s one of their characteristic strengths. I’ve not been seeing that in the Commons, to be honest. I’ve not been seeing that in PMQs, but you start to see it this week. And you see it and know it. Maybe it’s sharper lines. I think he is getting better lines written for him by his speechwriter. He’s just better prepared. I thought they were gonna be evenly matched. It feels actually Keir’s experience in PMQs is coming through and it’s very clear that he says some things to be clipped on the evening news and I think his clips run much better. Whereas Rishi still sometimes seems to read out the briefing book. And he really shouldn’t.

I think the thing is, ultimately, PMQs is always one outside the chamber. Right?

Mmm.

Yes.

Yeah. The prime minister can mostly force a draw because they have the final answer. But broadly speaking, there has never been a PMQs which is actually settled (Seb laughs) by the exchanges. (Inaudible) I suppose the partial exception is the time Ed Miliband’s people convinced themselves that David Cameron couldn’t rule out. I think we are seeing a fascinating transformation in Keir Starmer’s public performances and then I would have said one of the most embarrassing ways to spend 20 minutes in Westminster was when he didn’t feel that his line was very good and he, yeah, he kind of delivered these bad jokes with the sort of enthusiasm of a hostage video. (Laughter) He’s clearly feeling better right? But I mean, who among us wouldn’t feel better with a 20-point poll lead? (Laughter)

Exactly. And finally, John, I think in the first couple of PMQs, Rishi Sunak didn’t really have anything to say because he hadn’t done the Budget and he was stuck in this place of having to say, “Yes, mistakes were made under Liz Truss. But by the way, I’m gonna defend everything that’s happened over the past 12 years because you’re a Conservative party leader, you kind of had to.” But, you know, he’s now got . . .

Now unfortunately, he’s done the Budget.

Well, now he’s done the Budget and I think that helped to have a better PMQs after that. But this comes back to the earlier point we were saying that if he wants to do better against Starmer and find a way of fending off these attacks that he’s weak and he’s out of touch, is that something he can actually say? And so I take your point about disappearing off. I mean, he’s not literally gonna be hiding away in a shed in County Durham like Dominic Cummings, but I think he’s gonna be focused much more on these kind of deeper issues. But it will be interesting when we get to that point in the new year. And in fact what’s a bit more substantial, when is the pressure gonna come on Labour to put more details on what it would do?

Labour’s gonna have two years of pressure. Labour needs in my view to look and act like the alternative government, but as a consequence they will be and should be treated like the alternative government, but without the ability of the Civil Service and Treasury to test everything and plan everything, cost everything. I was very surprised in the budget when Jeremy Hunt explicitly said VAT on private school fees would raise £1.7bn because it means he was basically giving a £1.7bn to the Labour frontbench to spend. I was surprised too they didn’t do something on non-dom tax because if I’d been doing it politically, I’d done something. So you can say Labour can’t make up a number and spend it, but Labour can spend non-dom tax, £3.4bn, (inaudible) a figure we’re giving on it. And I think that Labour needs really to have symbolic policies in place. That for me is the real thing. What are the differences they’ll make?

I think essentially as John says, right, people now think Labour’s gonna be the government. I think the chance for Rishi Sunak is that he doesn’t really want to be the type of prime minister that Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement said they are.

Sebastian Payne

Stephen Bush

John McTernan

Stephen Bush

Sebastian Payne

Payne’s Politics was presented by me, Sebastian Payne, and produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth. Until next time. Thank you for listening.

