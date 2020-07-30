American lawmakers grill the chief executives of four US tech groups over unfair competition accusations, Qualcomm shares soared to a record high after the California chipmaker announced a royalty deal with Huawei on Wednesday, and the Federal Reserve extends measures to deal with the risk of an international shortage of dollars. Plus the FT’s opinion and analysis editor, Brooke Masters, explains how Goldman Sachs walked away from the 1MDB scandal relatively unscathed.
Big Tech bosses told they have ‘too much power’
https://www.ft.com/content/7c291a12-b87c-42a6-bd35-be961693c3e7
Qualcomm shares surge on Huawei deal and 5G progress
https://www.ft.com/content/0d266436-3377-49bb-867b-266939240685
Fed warns virus resurgence threatens economic recovery
https://www.ft.com/content/938a5387-778d-4f9e-8aed-53d2a332c7af
Goldman has done it again with its Malaysia deal
https://www.ft.com/content/03d5f3c8-3d0c-4afb-b3c5-3c5ed1c7cfe6
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published