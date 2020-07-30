Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

American lawmakers grill the chief executives of four US tech groups over unfair competition accusations, Qualcomm shares soared to a record high after the California chipmaker announced a royalty deal with Huawei on Wednesday, and the Federal Reserve extends measures to deal with the risk of an international shortage of dollars. Plus the FT’s opinion and analysis editor, Brooke Masters, explains how Goldman Sachs walked away from the 1MDB scandal relatively unscathed.





Big Tech bosses told they have ‘too much power’

https://www.ft.com/content/7c291a12-b87c-42a6-bd35-be961693c3e7





Qualcomm shares surge on Huawei deal and 5G progress

https://www.ft.com/content/0d266436-3377-49bb-867b-266939240685





Fed warns virus resurgence threatens economic recovery

https://www.ft.com/content/938a5387-778d-4f9e-8aed-53d2a332c7af





Goldman has done it again with its Malaysia deal

https://www.ft.com/content/03d5f3c8-3d0c-4afb-b3c5-3c5ed1c7cfe6

