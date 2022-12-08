The US bond market is signalling that investors expect the Federal Reserve to stay the course in its battle to tame inflation, Peru’s congress impeached the country’s president just after he announced he was dissolving the legislature, and German police made arrests related to an alleged rightwing plot to overthrow the government. Plus, US supply chain disruptions have eased, which is helping to bring down inflation.

