Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US stocks ended a seven-day losing streak on Monday on expectations that central banks will soften the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and driverless car company Waymo raises $2.3bn from a group of outside investors. Plus, the FT’s George Parker explains the expectations of both the United Kingdom and the European Union as their trade talks begin.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.