The resignation of the UK's ambassador to the US this week caused a huge stir in Westminster, thanks to a leak of confidential diplomatic cables. Why did Kim Darroch decide to go? Was Boris Johnson to blame? And what does it tell us about the state of the civil service? Plus, we discuss the BBC expose of how Labour has dealt with anti-Semitism complaints and whether it is finally becoming the party of Remain. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, James Blitz and Jim Pickard - and Bronwen Maddox from the Institute of Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Salome Pkhaladze.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.