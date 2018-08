Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Michael Cohen's court confessions show Donald Trump's former personal lawyer followed the business principles the president outlined in The Art of the Deal. Joshua Chaffin, the FT's New York correspondent, explains the details of his indictment, and how the verdict from the Southern District of New York could affect the special counsel's investigation. Read more on FT.com.