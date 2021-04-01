Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Wall Street touched a record high Wednesday as the White House released details of President Joe Biden’s multi trillion-dollar US stimulus plan, and the food delivery app, Deliveroo, closed down 26 per cent in its first day on the public market. Plus, the FT’s US labour and equalities correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains why there are fewer black Americans in financial leadership positions than there were a decade ago.





Tech stocks power Wall St to record ahead of Biden stimulus speech

https://www.ft.com/content/d7a93cb5-f9f1-485a-8b39-1e7a12a97790

Disaster strikes as Deliveroo becomes ‘worst IPO in London’s history’

https://www.ft.com/content/bdf6ac6b-46b5-4f7a-90db-291d7fd2898d





Share of Black employees in senior US finance roles falls despite diversity efforts

https://www.ft.com/content/887d064a-bd5e-4ce6-9671-9057e12bd5c7

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.