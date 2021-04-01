Wall Street touched a record high on Wednesday as Biden announced a $2tn infrastructure plan
Wall Street touched a record high Wednesday as the White House released details of President Joe Biden’s multi trillion-dollar US stimulus plan, and the food delivery app, Deliveroo, closed down 26 per cent in its first day on the public market. Plus, the FT’s US labour and equalities correspondent, Taylor Nicole Rogers, explains why there are fewer black Americans in financial leadership positions than there were a decade ago.
Tech stocks power Wall St to record ahead of Biden stimulus speech
https://www.ft.com/content/d7a93cb5-f9f1-485a-8b39-1e7a12a97790
Disaster strikes as Deliveroo becomes ‘worst IPO in London’s history’
https://www.ft.com/content/bdf6ac6b-46b5-4f7a-90db-291d7fd2898d
Share of Black employees in senior US finance roles falls despite diversity efforts
https://www.ft.com/content/887d064a-bd5e-4ce6-9671-9057e12bd5c7
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published